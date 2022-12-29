Senior Software Engineer
We are now looking for a full-time Senior Software Engineer to join us. Our teams, and platform, have just started a journey to shift from containerised microservices written in PHP, running on Kubernetes and managed by us. Towards a Serverless architecture in Node.js (TypeScript) running on AWS. There are exciting times ahead, full of opportunities to have an impact on both our users and the platform's foundation.
Our challenge for you
Work across our stack of serverless Node.js (TypeScript) services on AWS, as well as Vue.js frontends.
Work with your team to explore and ship. Pushing the boundaries of technology for education.
Inspire and discuss best practices as well as personal experience, to actively drive improvement efforts in the team.
Propose, drive and engage in improvement efforts of our platform.
Contribute to the full product life cycle.
Operate our platform on AWS.
What you'll bring to the team
Several years of experience working with, preferably, both web- and backend development. Having worked with Serverless and TypeScript is favorable.
Comfortable with automated testing and an eye for code quality.
Has a genuine passion for solving problems, seeing the bigger picture.
Very good communication and collaboration skills.
High self-drive and an unpretentious "doer" mentality that is driven by challenging traditional ways and seeing new opportunities.
A well-developed analytical ability and attention to detail.
What's in it for you
We offer you the opportunity to become part of a really exciting and committed EdTech company in a strong growth phase. You get to work in an international environment with motivated and skilled colleagues, and at the same time contribute to a good cause. We have an entrepreneurial mindset and a flat organization with an open-minded atmosphere. You'll work in the development department and report to the CTO.
Our values are to be optimistic, driven, cooperative and quick to action. And, not the least, to make an impact!
Flexible work location
We are located in Hammarby Sjöstad. Many of us still work partly from remote, and our plan is to continue to work flexibly in the future as well.
Application and questions
We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
For questions, contact Daniel Angermund, CTO, on telephone 070 490 54 10 or daniel.angermund@ilteducation.com
Trade union representative is Therese Wistedt, therese.wistedt@inlasningstjanst.se
