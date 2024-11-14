Senior Software Engineer - Malmö/Helsingborg
2024-11-14
Why we will love you
We are on a Digital transformation journey at the iconic IKEA. The Observability team is in charge of developing solutions that focus on application developers and engineers that run infrastructure and services supporting our applications. We are now in need of a passionate and innovative engineer who loves working in an agile environment. You will get the opportunity to influence and expand our SRE practices for our open-source Observability solutions based on the Grafana stack ensuring automation and top-class availability.
Our Context team is at the heart of Operational Intelligence supporting every engineering team at IKEA. The team builds the Observability solution for operational metrics, centralized logging, and distributed tracing for every team at IKEA across multiple global data centres, private and public cloud (GCP, Azure, Alicloud), and many other smaller regions.
Requirements
We believe you are a passionate engineer with 5+ years of experience in systems and/or software engineering with proficiency in at least one programming language.
You understand the importance of a stable and automated service in an operational context for applications end to end observability. SRE mindset and operational experience with Kubernetes and the Grafana LGTM stack is a must. Experience with similar (Splunk, Elastic, SumoLogic, etc ), Observability management products and cloud infrastructure management at scale is beneficial.
You are inquisitive, innovative, continuously strive to learn new technologies and optimizations of ways of working at the same time as you share your learnings with your colleagues.
Formal qualifications:
Minimum 5 years of professional experience as system or software engineer with similar level of experience in the specific tech stack for the area
Minimum 3 years of experience of working in agile/iterative software development teams with a DevOps working setup and with an emphasis on self-organisation and delivery to agreed commitments.
Great understanding of compute, network, and storage infrastructures in cloud environments
Experience managing Kubernetes clusters and deploying applications using Helm, Kustomize, Tanka
Expertise in automation and infrastructure-as-code using tools like Terraform, Ansible, Github Actions, Argo CD, GitLab CI, Jenkins to create fully automated configurations and CI/CD pipelines.
Good understanding of web technologies like HTTP, DNS, PKI, SSL, CDN, WAF
Hands-on & practical experience of monitoring and observability related to Cloud Platforms (GCP and/or Alicloud), containerized (Docker, Kubernetes) deployments and CI/CD pipelines.
Strong analytical skills, experience in debugging, code optimization, test
Demonstrable experience with cloud computing environments
Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
Preferred: Knowledge of IKEA Brand, culture, values and way of working
Work experience / hands-on skills in the following areas will be an advantage:
Experienced in SRE ways of working
Use of the Grafana stack with Loki, Tempo & Mimir.
Availability and Capacity management in hybrid deployments
Good coding skills and experience with Python, TypeScript/JavaScript is required.
Work planning, tracking and documentation using primarily Markdown, Jira/Confluence, and GitHub.
A big plus is a verifiable code contribution to open-source projects.
Open-Telemetry instrumentation insight
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
Your responsibilities
When you join us, you will be part of a visionary team managing the architecture, design, and operation of our future at IKEA within the Observability area.
Together with the team, you will be responsible for the architecture and continued development of our logging, monitoring and event management offerings. Following market trends to explore, research and ensure we always stay on top to create impact and make a difference to all teams at IKEA.
As an SRE expert, you will collaborate with our operations team and our colleagues in Operational Intelligence on stability and operations for our Observability solution features for complex project requests.
Use Terraform, Argo CD, Github Actions, and other cloud automation tools to create fully automated CI/CD pipelines with product APIs for integration in our CI/CD tool chain both on-prem, private and public cloud.
Promote a Product mindset.
Contribute to improvements in ways of working, encouraging good practices to meet consumer expectations on Product or Service delivery.
Support design specifications and ensure that Products or Services are aligned, working closely together with other functions to ensure end-to-end business delivery.
If you are looking for a possibility to grow, influence our transition, work in an entrepreneurial and innovative environment, this is your chance. Så ansöker du
