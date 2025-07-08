Senior Software Engineer - Digital Strategy and Business Planning
2025-07-08
A day in your life with us
As Senior Software Engineer, your main responsibilities will include:
Good understanding of Ikea's engineering baseline; lead and promote good software engineering practices within an agile/iterative development approach
Develop resilient and cost-effective software that handles architectural conditions, minimizing errors and system downtime
Contribute to all aspects of the product lifecycle, with a focus on engineering (including new product ideas)
Partner with Cybersecurity team to ensure products are compliant, address open security alerts on priority
Track and share cost implications of cloud usage. Provide recommendations for efficient use of resources and work with team to incorporate the measures
Take responsibility for the building, operation and maintenance of data platforms and systems, including cloud-based services, that enable distributed data consumption and value-generating usage by teams and end users, as part of cross-functional digital product teams
Partner closely with engineering manager. Onboard, coach and mentor engineers to secure transfer of competence and a high performing team
Define solution architecture and contribute to the landscape architecture
Define, maintain, and improve our integration and delivery pipeline
Explore and apply new technologies suitable for our product
Take responsibility for the product, all the way from ideation to runtime, this may include on call duties
Why we will love you
We are looking for an engineer that enjoys building things that make an impact with our business steering. Are you excited about technology and want a chance to be part of building better digital products for our leaders? Look no further, you have arrived at the right opportunity!
We expect all team members to contribute to good software design principles and keep each other accountable for the principles decided upon in the team. We use these principles to guide the team
when looking for new solutions to problems, such as bringing in new tools, frameworks or creating new solutions.
You relish the opportunity to contribute to the team's internal metrics and the product metrics. You would be part of defining how and what we measure to define success from an engineering perspective.
Specifically, we are looking for a fullstack engineer, with data integration and DevOps experience.
TECHNICAL EXPERTISE & SKILLS:
Extensive Cloud experience - GCP
Frontend - Vue.js (preferred)
Backend - Node.js (preferred)
Database - PostgreSQL (not mandatory)
CI/CD pipeline - GitHub actions and workflows
Infrastructure as code - Terraform
BigQuery
DataForms
Python (is a plus)
Privacy & Security, Vulnerability scans experience
Monitoring & Observability experience
Testing tools experience - any unit testing tools, E2E testing tools is a plus
QUALIFICATIONS:
Formal qualifications in computer science, software engineering, or any engineering equivalent
Minimum 7 years of professional experience as software engineer with similar level of experience in the specific tech stack for the area
Minimum 3 years' experience of working in agile/iterative software development teams with a DevOps working setup and with an emphasis on self-organization and delivery to agreed commitments, usage of JIRA and Confluence, plus Git developer workflows.
Experience developing Web Applications on top of GCP using modern Web technologies.
Experience developing, securing and monitoring GCP infrastructure using Cloud-Native approaches.
Experience with API development, SQL, Dataform, BigQuery and Terraform on GCP and with Data and Deployment Pipelines.
Has a security-by-design mindset and knowledge
About this work area
You are invited to join an exciting area of Strategy & Business Planning. Here we help shape IKEA's future by providing meaningful insights to business stakeholders in various organizations, enabling them to take fact-based, data-driven decisions and support IKEA's journey to become a true omnichannel retailer. We are looking for you to drive engineering agenda in our global team with solid experience in Business Support technologies turning architecture trends and requirements into practice.
So, if you would like improve the ability of IKEA decision makers to take good business decisions concerning various aspects of business steering, this is the team to join!
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they're 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application.
From: "Why Women Don't Apply for Jobs Unless They're 100% Qualified" by Tara Sophia Mohr, August 2014"
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to David Jones: david.jones5@ingka.com
In line with our value of togetherness we believe the best way for us to collaborate and co-create is when we meet in the office. This is why we expect you to spend the majority of time in the office.
