Senior Software Engineer - C++
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-13
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Lund
, Göteborg
, Oskarshamn
, Örebro
, Västerås
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About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description
For our client we are looking for a Senior Software Engineer - C++.
You want to be at the forefront of the software platform development in the automotive industry, with a leading company with modern and generative core values, powering a variety of car functionalities such as the driver experience, active safety features and neat differentiating car features.
This is a senior software engineer position that requires technical knowledge of software development in C++ and some Python. It is also a position where you from time-to-time act as a part time execution lead in the team facilitating agile ceremonies such as daily standups, backlog refinements and retrospectives.
In this position you will:
• Innovate, develop and maintain a rich set of framework functionality and tools enabling and simplifying services and application development for the software platform in the Volvo cars
• Use state-of-the-art software languages, such as C++ and Python, and techniques to deliver performance optimizations and a variety of software platform functionalities
• Collaborate within and across teams to deliver value in the High-Performance Platform node on the Volvo Cars core computer in a car software and electronics platform
• Perform feature and story refinement including architectural designs
• From time-to-time facilitate agile ceremonies with the team such as daily standups, backlog refinements, retrospectives and sprint reviews
• Conduct fault tracing on emulators and hardware together with different knowledge groups, using hardware that you can have by your desk all the way up to fully drivable cars
• Use AI to power and speed up your functionality and test development in a complex and large codebase critical for our core software in the Scalable Product Architecture platform
• Work in a highly empowered agile team that is responsible for creating everything from requirements and software architecture to deployments and automated tests
You and your skills
The following skills are needed:
• Proficiency in C++ development in embedded systems using modern C++
• Great embedded Linux development and debugging skills
• Requirement analysis and test development using common unit testing frameworks
• Experience of working with build systems, continuous integration and code reviews
• An agile generative mindset that embraces change, innovates and creates the new
• The ability to work with people for people, to bring out the best of individuals
• Master of Science or similar within relevant engineering domain
• Fluency in spoken and written English
Meritorious qualifications, but not a must:
• Knowledge in safety and security critical software development and coding guidelines relevant for the automotive industry
• Development of embedded software frameworks including API design
• Python and C programming knowledge including best practices
• Automotive experience including standards such as ASPICE
• Some interest of electronics and hardware to be able to understand the big picture and system
• Curious and passionate person with knack for problem deep-diving
To be successful in this job we believe that you are a humble team player willing to go the extra mile having great communications skills in English, both written and verbal.
Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7386420-1892954". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Lund Centralstation (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9797518