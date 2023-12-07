Senior Software Engineer - Backend
2023-12-07
In our backend team, we're at the forefront of technology, primarily cloud native web based applications in an Open source software setting. Our team comprises professionals, offering you the chance to collaborate with exceptionally talented and dedicated colleagues.
In a few of our projects, we utilize AI/ML, and it is a requirement that you have an interest in and an understanding of this technology.
At Duva, you'll have the unique opportunity to be a key player in our small team of 15 incredibly talented colleagues, a dynamic that has been our strength since the beginning 14 years ago.
About the Role
As a Senior Software Engineer in a backend team, you'll be entrusted with the responsibility for developing functions in various projects in close collaboration with your team, consisting of two leads and three other software engineers.
You'll have the opportunity to learn from highly driven colleagues who are eager to learn and improve. We build our backends primarily with Go, and a dynamic tech stack that typically includes Open source software as OpenSearch, Kafka/RabbitMQ and PostgreSQL etc. Deployment in containers managed by Kubernetes, Kubeflow for ML etc.
This position is based in Lidköping, where our headquarter is located. Remote work is a part of our culture (even pre-covid), but we convene for a team meeting at the office every Friday morning. We also have office spaces in Gothenburg and Skövde.
Your Profile
This role is an entry-level junior position where we appreciate enthusiasm and the capacity for learning, not prior experience or education. Self-taught? Perfect! Do you have a Github link? Even better.
Your Application
We only accept applications through e-mail to jobs@duva.se
and will conduct interviews continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline. If you have any questions, please e-mail jobs@duva.se
.
