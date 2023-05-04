Senior Software Engineer - Autonomous Transport Solution Platform
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-05-04
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Join our dynamic and ambitious team at Scania R&D as we work to revolutionize the transportation industry with our cutting-edge autonomous transport solutions (ATS). Our culture is built upon delivering added customer value through research and practical experiments that iteratively lead to concepts for industrialization. We are a dynamic organization with many ambitious, energetic, and passionate colleagues. We strive to maintain a start-up vibe, while still having the privilege of being a stable and large organization.
Do you want to transform your idea into reality in the near future? Then send us your application and we will be happy to give you a more detailed explanation.
Our mission
The mission of our team is to ensure the operational stability of the Autonomous Vehicle Stack as a whole and that it performs as expected. The team may spend a day crafting theories and instruments to measure the system's performance, testing the system on our cutting-edge prototype vehicles, deploying and integrating new software, and making sure it works seamlessly. Given that this team is in charge of the full AV stack, the majority of the tasks require cross-functional collaboration. We support diversity and innovation, relying on one another's abilities and strengths to step up to the challenges in this fascinating field.
Your tasks
We are seeking a talented and experienced Platform and Middleware Engineer to join our dynamic team working on autonomous truck technology. In this role, you will be responsible for configuring, implementing, and optimizing the software platform and middleware for our autonomous trucks, ensuring seamless integration with various subsystems and components. You will play a critical role in the development and deployment of our cutting-edge autonomous truck systems, contributing to the future of transportation.
• Design, configure, and implement the software platform and middleware for our autonomous trucks, ensuring optimal performance and seamless integration with subsystems and components.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define system requirements, interfaces, and integration strategies for autonomous truck systems.
• Develop and maintain design documents, test plans, and user manuals, to ensure the ongoing quality and reliability of our autonomous truck platform.
• Troubleshoot and resolve software issues related to the platform and middleware, working closely with other engineering teams to identify root causes and implement effective solutions.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in autonomous vehicle technology and middleware solutions, and contribute to the ongoing improvement and innovation of our products.
• Participate in code and design reviews, providing and receiving constructive feedback to ensure the highest quality software development.
Your profile
You are analytical, result-oriented and face new challenges with a positive, can-do attitude. You are open and curious towards your teammates, and you enjoy supporting and contributing to the development with your technical expertise. You possess strong problem-solving skills and excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Required skills and Qualifications:
• A minimum of 3 years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform and middleware engineering.
• Strong understanding of C++, real-time embedded systems, software architecture, and design principles.
• Familiarity with communication protocols such as CAN & Ethernet
• Strong knowledge of DDS, UDP, TCP & IPC
• Experience with Linux & Other POSIX OS 's desirable.
• Experience with automotive software platforms, such as Adaptive AUTOSAR & ROS, and related middleware technologies.
Are we right for each other?
We cannot promise you an easy task, but we can promise you dedicated and skilled colleagues and truly engaging technological and societal challenges to tackle. At Scania ATS we want you to succeed and develop because together with your team you contribute to a sustainable future securing a leading position for Scania in the autonomous industry.
Welcome with your application! If this sounds interesting and you want to know more contact Mansoureh Jesmani, +46 (0)8 553 503 59.
Submit your CV and relevant certificates by the 30th of May 2023. You don't have to send a cover letter, just upload your CV twice. Interviews will take place continuously during the application period. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7737342