Senior Software Developer- CI /DevOps
2024-03-26
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Software Developer- CI /DevOps - Infotainment
It's not all about cars. It's about people.
Our human-centric focus is what makes us different from all other car companies, and it's at the heart of everything we create. If you want to join us in our mission to make people's lives less complicated, we offer you a chance to grow together with talented people who want to make a true difference.
About us
Volvo Cars Infotainment system is based on Android Automotive. We work in close collaboration with Google and other major technology providers. Leaving traditional automotive competition behind, Volvo Cars is now a truly software-driven company. We value creativity, diversity, and inclusion.
On Infotainment, our engaged and agile development teams work with the Android platform, Android Automotive Apps, Audio, Connectivity, Driver Information, Entertainment, Personalization, and Vehicle Functions (e.g. climate control). We apply the latest software development practices, and the development teams are supported with Continuous Integration (CI) frameworks and collaboration tools.
About the role
As a Senior Software Developer, working within one of our CI/DevOps teams, you develop and maintain the code flow and test pipelines. This includes the development of flexible, maintainable, and scalable solutions to support the Infotainment roadmap and align with corporate software strategies. We work relentlessly to improve our CI architecture and stability. Within your own team and with our development teams, you will engage in discussions about how to implement new and innovative ideas to improve the development of the Volvo Cars Infotainment system. As a senior, you are expected to be a driving force within the team.
Our operations involve a multitude of technologies and tools. The following list is non-exhaustive: Python, Jenkins, Gerrit/GIT, Artifactory, SonarQube, BlackDuck, Cloud/Azure, onprem CI lab with HW, Bash, Groovy, Linux, Ansible, Terraform, Robot Framework, MongoDB, Docker...
Your work base location will be at the Volvo Cars office at Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
About you
We believe that you have a MSc. or BSc. in a relevant academic field. You are very familiar with Python or some other high-level programming language. You have an extensive understanding of the needs of software developers and have worked with large-scale CI operations for many years.
You are a quick learner and do not hesitate to apply new tools or techniques. You solve problems with creativity, collaboration, and skillful application of various technologies. You prefer working in a team, putting the needs of the team and the team success above your own need to shine - you are a team player. Feedback is something that you value both receiving and sharing with others.
