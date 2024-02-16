Senior software developer wanted for company in the transport industry
2024-02-16
Do you have 5 years of experience as a software developer? Do you have experience with agile work and knowledge in Python and Linux environments? Then this could be the role you are looking for!
About the position
On behalf of our client, we are looking for a Senior Software Developer. The company is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions and together with partners and customers, they are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. The position is located at our client's head office in Södertälje. The possibility of some distance work is given.
In this role, you will work in cross-functional teams alongside computational engineers. You will help customers manage their software development. The role also includes:
Technical probing
Crash simulation in computers
Autonomous processes
Automate the simulation process and certify
Advanced calculations
Sample calculation system
We are looking for someone who is driven, committed, and always strives to deliver the highest quality. You enjoy working in a fast-paced and varied environment that challenges you in a positive way. Furthermore, you are solution-oriented and analytical and you naturally share your knowledge and experience with your colleagues. Ideally, you both have experience and interest in training teams!
Is it you we're looking for? Submit your application today!
Qualifications:
More than five years experience in a similar role
Experience working in an agile manner and preferably with SAFe
Experience in programming in Python, and in the Linux environment
Pedagogical experience and interest in training the team
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment for 1 year, with a possibility of extension. Start immediately.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The responsible recruiter for this position is Charlotte Crowley who can be reached at charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34349 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
