Senior Software Developer, Core
2024-03-21
At Metry our culture shapes who we are and how we operate: We help, we care, and we share. We are a talented and ambitious team on an important mission. We work hard when we work and have serious fun when we have fun .
We are experts in data collection on a journey to scale up and reach new markets and partnerships. We are looking for motivated software developers to join us and make us even better.
The Core team
Ready to dive into some serious data action? We're the Core team, a tight-knit team with diverse backgrounds and nationalities, each bringing our expertise to the table and together we keep our data platform running smoothly. We're a small, but mature and autonomous team with full accountability for data ingestion, storage and distribution.
So, what's in it for you?
Well, alongside your fellow team members, you'll be diving into the nitty-gritty. Together with the product manager you will be shaping our team's long-term strategy and turning it into tangible and actionable plans for the team. You will also get your hands dirty with day-to-day coding tasks. You'll be right in the thick of it.
You'll be in the mix of things like brainstorming with e.g. UX folks, empowering and guiding teammates, and diving into database management. You will be maintaining and improving data ingestion processes and making sure our data is consistent and sticking around for the long haul before we distribute the data through our different interfaces.
Besides that, you will be part of different technical/architectural forums where we often tackle challenges across our data platform together. You will have an important role in shaping the architecture of our applications. Therefore you will not only be working with in-house people but you'll be invited to customers' and service partners' meetings so that you can fully understand their whys and their needs.
We are looking for a person with:
• The ability to take complex problems and break them down, making pragmatic compromises that balance risks and requirements.
• Experience from working with object-oriented PHP or similar general-purpose programming languages.
• Knowledge about distributed cloud application development, deployment and monitoring.
• Experience with RESTful APIs.
• Experience with document databases in general and MongoDB in particular.
• A know-how to working on a GNU/Linux workstation with git, containers, shell-scripts, CI/CD pipelines etc.
• Experience in the development and hosting of production-grade software in AWS.
• Experience working in close collaboration with product managers, designers and other stakeholders.
• Fluent verbal and written English communication skills are a requirement.
Our offer to you
• Challenging projects and an opportunity to work with real-life problems at scale.
• We encourage team building and personal development.
• Private health insurance.
• Contribution to your pension plan.
• Friskvårdsbidrag - Support for sports and gym expenses.
• Collective agreement to give you a safe employment with a professional employer.
We offer the possibility to combine office and remote work. We have a really cool office 7 minutes from the central station and have Fantastic Friday every Friday after lunch. Here, idea-filled, solution-oriented and excited people meet and discuss various insights and suggestions for improvement. We are an ambitious team motivated by development!
We hope that you want to be part of a tremendous growth journey, both for us as a company and for you personally, where our technology has a positive impact on the environment and a more sustainable society.
We are a dog-friendly company that gives you the possibility to cuddle or play with a bunch of soft buddies between meetings or when you need a break.
We give great importance to potential and human skills (others might call it soft skills) and we always strive for a cultural contribution to get the best fit. Metry believes in servant leadership and the importance of leadership.
At Metry we are committed to making sure that all people feel welcome and we encourage everyone to be their authentic selves. This is regardless of their background, gender, ethnicity, physical attributes or cultural expression.
