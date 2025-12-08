Senior Software Developer
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We're looking for a Senior Software Developer to join our Network team and help automate and optimize global network infrastructure. In this role, you'll build tools and platforms that enhance visibility, resilience, and deployment speed across retail, warehouse, and data center environments. You'll work closely with network engineers and architects to design scalable systems for multi-vendor networks (Cisco, Aruba) and cloud connectivity (Azure).
In addition to the above, your role will involve:
Design, develop, and implement network automation solutions using Python and Ansible.
Manage and maintain Linux-based systems.
Apply DevOps principles to streamline workflows, including CI/CD processes.
Oversee software development processes, including testing, code analysis, and release management.
Lead network automation initiatives with a focus on routing, switching, and working with Cisco and Aruba technologies.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive projects to completion.
Independently manage development tasks and initiatives, even in the absence of clear direction.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be working closely with our Networking team to design and evolve our global network infrastructure across data centers, warehouses, and retail environments. This is a collaborative environment where the team operates cutting-edge technology that's always on, while also fostering a culture of fun and teamwork.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people to have experience with...
Proficiency in Python and at least one other programming language
Experience with network automation frameworks
Understanding of networking fundamentals (TCP/IP, DNS, routing, switching)
Familiarity with CI/CD workflows and tools
Experience with REST APIs, event-driven systems, and webhook-based integrations
Knowledge of data modeling and API integration with systems
Knowledge of AI/ML development is a plus
Nice to have:
Master's in Computer Science, Network Engineering, Data Science, or related field
Experience automating Cisco, Aruba, or cloud networking
Knowledge of hybrid cloud environments
Advanced Python skills
Hands-on with Ansible and Linux systems
Proven DevOps experience (CI/CD workflows)
Strong grasp of software development best practices
4-5 years in network automation
Expertise in routing, switching, and Cisco/Aruba technologies
Ability to work independently and in teams
And people who are...
Strong analytical and problem-solving mindset
Able to work independently and collaboratively in a global team
Passionate about innovation, automation, and continuous improvement
Excellent in communication and documentation skills
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
H&M Incentive Program (HIP): Included in our HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days' vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Så ansöker du
