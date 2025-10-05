Senior Software Developer
Hirely AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-10-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.
About the Role:
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer to join our client in the Automotive industry.
Key Responsibilities:
Work on ECU development with focus on Autosar Classic and C-language.
Utilize Autosar MCAL and follow MCE Safety Manual guidelines.
Contribute to real-time systems development in a safety-critical environment.
Requirements:
Strong experience in ECU development
Proficiency in C-language
Knowledge of real-time systems
Experience with Autosar MCAL
Familiarity with MCE Safety Manual
Fluent in English
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Justera Group Jobbnummer
9540876