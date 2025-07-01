Senior Software Developer
2025-07-01
Join our talented and passionate team in designing and automating personalised customer experiences at scale. At Kaisa, we understand that our greatest asset is our talented and diverse team. We believe in creating an environment that fosters personal growth, professional development, and overall well-being. Regardless of where you are in the world, our commitment to your success and happiness remains unwavering.
About the role
We are looking for an experienced Software Engineer with deep expertise in building scalable backend systems, distributed microservices, and modern cloud-based infrastructure. This role is ideal for someone who thrives on solving complex architectural challenges and has a strong track record of building and deploying reliable, high-performance software systems at scale.
You will be instrumental in designing core systems, APIs, and data pipelines, while contributing to the evolution of our infrastructure. You'll collaborate across cross-functional teams to deliver robust solutions, audiovisual data processing, and modern ML pipelines.
Key Responsibilities and Qualifications
Design, develop, and maintain scalable backend services using TypeScript, Node.js, Angular, PHP, and Python
Architect and build APIs using REST, GraphQL, and SOAP
Design and manage distributed microservices architectures
Implement event-driven architectures using Kafka, SNS, or SQS
Integrate and scale telephony stacks including Asterisk and Kamailio
Design, optimize, and manage relational and NoSQL databases including MySQL, DynamoDB, Redis, and Druid
Develop ETL pipelines and process audio-visual data for downstream consumption
Define and implement infrastructure as code using Terraform
Build and maintain robust CI/CD pipelines with Jenkins or similar tools
Work in a cloud-native environment and provide leadership in AWS architecture (AWS Solutions Architect certification required)
10+ years of professional software development experience
Master's degree in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, or Machine Learning
Deep experience with backend systems and infrastructure engineering
Strong experience with AWS and cloud-native service design
Proven ability to work in fast-paced, cross-functional environments
Nice to have
Solid foundation in machine learning, AI, and statistical methods
Familiarity with Generative AI technologies and Large Language Models
Experience with CUDA, C++, or Rust
Hands-on experience deploying and managing cloud-native and self-hosted services
Our ways of working
Each team has clear responsibilities and goals and the freedom to collaborate on the optimal design for the products and solutions we build. We want to hear your opinion!
We have an agile approach to processes and teamwork and we constantly evaluate and adapt. Our Product and UX teams are closely integrated with development. We use modern frameworks and the best tools available.
We work flexibly and have fun at work. Delivering customer value is as important as the wellbeing of our friends and colleagues. We value personal growth and encourage learning, and embrace every opportunity to share knowledge in the team.
Where you will be and how you will work
We have three offices: London, Uppsala and Paris. This role is based in the Uppsala office.
We work business hours, but we understand that life sometimes gets in the way.
Kaisa Culture
What makes Kaisa stand out? Our values, guiding us every day:
Innovate with Agility - We move fast, think creatively, and adapt seamlessly.
Win Together - Success is a team effort, and we celebrate it as one.
Own It - Accountability drives progress, and we take pride in our work.
Champion Sustainability and Diversity - We foster inclusivity and make responsible choices.
Spread the Vibe - A positive atmosphere fuels great ideas and connections. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kaisa Technologies AB (org.nr 556751-0689), http://www.kaisa.io
Kaisa Jobbnummer
9412608