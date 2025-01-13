Senior Software Developer
2025-01-13
Job Description
Do you have a passion for innovative ideas and groundbreaking discoveries? With over $1 billion invested annually in R&D, at Thermo Fisher Scientific you'll help address some of the world's toughest challenges, from giving cancer patients hope, ensuring safe drinking water and helping law enforcement tackle cases through forensics. We empower our teams to put science into meaningful action and give our R&D colleagues the autonomy, resources and tools they need to take science a step beyond.
Location Specific Information
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics.
See how our R&D professionals in Sweden are enjoying our innovative work atmosphere and the role they are playing in helping humankind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW6AYxC4l10
Discover Impactful Work
Are you looking for a meaningful job at an international company with strong values? Would you like to use your knowledge as a senior software developer and provide products enabling diagnosis of allergies and autoimmune diseases to customers around the world?
If you're passionate about providing high quality software products, we encourage you to apply. We are strengthening our software development team within product development, and you will play an important role in providing software products for our diagnostic devices. We can offer you an exciting and rewarding career where you will get an excellent opportunity to develop your technical and professional skills in one of the world's largest life science companies.
A day in Life with us
You will work with design and development of software with focus on the application software for controlling our Phadia Instruments. The software team is responsible for several desktop and web-based software products, which are used for running Phadia Laboratory Systems and for the world-wide support of instruments. You will, for example:
Development of specifications based on customer requirements
Design, implement and test software
Drive database implementation and maintenance work, throughout the product life cycle
Participate in integration and verification work
Participate in design reviews
Participate in and drive new ways of working, including introducing new technologies
Working with risk management and handling of complaints in accordance with our quality management system
Writing and updating product documentation
Participate in product maintenance and 3rd line support for our customers worldwide
Keys to Success
To succeed in this role, you are agile, resilient, and take ownership for your development. You never compromise on quality and always act responsibly remembering that our customers always come first. You speak and write excellent English.
We operate in a heavily regulated industry, so it is important that you have a structured way of working and documenting your work in line with the quality system. You are a great teammate who finds it easy to collaborate and communicate with others, and you are comfortable in leading and motivating your team members.
Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global company, so it is important that you enjoy working in an international and changing work environment, in a team that wants to have fun at work helping each other to create great products.
Education
Preferred education level: Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields. Graduate degree is desirable.
Experience
At least 6 years of work experience preferred as a software developer or equivalent role.
Proficient in MS Windows desktop application development using MVVM, C#, .NET, WPF, SQL Server.
Strong understanding of the software development lifecycle.
Experience with Agile and DevOps methodologies and CI/CD pipelines.
Experience from either software, hardware or system testing in a regulated environment.
Experience from Windows security, application security, SDLC, DevSecOps or similar.
Familiarity with medical/in-vitro-diagnostic equipment, associated software and common deployment models.
Work Environment
You will work from our office in Uppsala, Sweden with possibility for remote work in line with our policies.
Benefits
Thermo Fisher Scientific offers employment with an innovative, forward-thinking organization, and outstanding career and development prospects. We offer an exciting company culture that stands for integrity, intensity, involvement, and innovation! We believe it is not only the salary that matters when you decide to take up employment with us. We also offer a range of attractive benefits, together with a meaningful purpose and an exciting working environment where you can truly develop your potential. We offer competitive remuneration, annual incentive plan bonus, healthcare, and a range of employee benefits such as health benefits, flexible working hours, and a bonus scheme for all employees.
