Senior Software Developer
2024-11-15
We are super excited to announce that one ofour Engineering Managers Jimmy Sigwidis now looking fora Senior Software Developer to join his team Loyalty. The role will have alarge focus on the backend of our product Engage.
Currently, the team is focusing on building a new system for bonuses and loyalty points where you will play an integral part. Besides that, we are always on the lookout for new ways for our customers, such as XXL, Samsøe Samsøe and Plantagen,to use our platform tobuild loyalty and communityamong their customers.Customer loyalty is the core of retail success. Crafty retailers use data to turn shopping into an adventure, memberships offer exclusive perks, and promotions spark excitement.
Some examples of your daily work will be: Being part of the discovery, coding, testing, and deploying.
Handling support issues, such as bugs, and helping navigation in the code base
Create promotions, points, and other loyalty aspects such as gamification campaigns.
Who you are
To thrive in this role, you are a problem solver, who sees a challenge as an experience. Apart from being a skilled coder, we are looking for an individual who can be a kickstarter. We're not looking for someone to reinvent the wheel, but to analyze our current product, identify efficiency possibilities, and implement improvements.
You have some of the following skills and experiences: A couple of years of experience as a developer in different teams and cloud environments
Solid experience in C# and SQL server
Experience in architecture
Understanding of performance or optimization and understanding of high-scale systems.
Fullstack, having experience in the frontend is meritorious.
The team working with Engage Product Development is primarily located in Östergötland, but this role would benefit from being located in Stockholm where the main collaborators for this role currently are located. Curious about the developer life here at Voyado check this video out.
What's in it for you?
Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
An engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Summits where we hang out, workshop, discuss, and have a good time together
Opportunities for personal and professional growth and learning in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Work-life balance - we don't have a long work-hours culture, we value engagement over hours worked.
An office-first, but flexible hybrid working policy.
Some of our benefits: A health hour each week, use it for walks, running, or working out - whatever you need to energize
30 days of vacation so that you can spend time with family and friends
5000 SEK in wellness allowance
Encouragement to further develop personally and professionally with certifications, meetups, etc.
Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
Your choice of phone and gadget package
About Voyado
Voyado is the ultimate solution for personalization and relevance across all channels-online and offline. Used by retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide, Voyado makes it possible for every brand to engage customers, elevate shopping experiences, and evolve their own businesses.
We are now a company of 300+ colleagues on an exciting journey and have recently established a presence in new markets to strengthen our position in Europe. If you are ready for your next adventure and want to join our team on our expansion throughout Europe and have an interest in customer care, e-commerce, retail, and tech - let's get in touch!
Be yourself
At Voyado, we believe in gender equality. We are proud sponsors of Womengineer as well as Tjejer Kodar! Read more about Tjejer Kodar & Voyado hereEquality is not only about gender but also about making everyone feel welcome and heard in a multicultural and diverse environment. We at Voyado strive to make everyone feel like they can bring their true self to work every day. Gender-equal and diverse teams have more perspectives on life and bring different ideas to the table which in the end leads not only to making a better working environment but also a better product.
Ready to find out more? Lovely!
Before one applies it can always feel like you need a better resume, more polish, or just another year of experience, but we say if you think this sounds like a place where you can shine don't hesitate to send in your resume!
