Senior Software Developer
Safemind AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-04-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Safemind AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Linköping
, Lomma
eller i hela Sverige
eBerry is a tech company within Strawberry (former Nordic Choice), with a vision to re-invent customers' hotel journeys by blending the best digital experiences with physical ones. The company is taking Strawberry from being strictly hotel-oriented to becoming a universe of offers and experiences. It's a workplace of cutting-edge technology, empowering team culture, and the comforts of a hotel stay.
eBerry is looking to expand its skilled "Omni team" with a Senior Software Developer - a person who's not afraid to add goals and tools for innovation. With a diverse team of engaged people, you'll create the best possible tech for digital customers, in an industry based on relaxation and well-being.
The Role
The Omni team is an autonomously organized backend team, building a centralized business platform: the backbone for end-user channels like the iOS app, Android app, and the new website. The team is working with a variety of technologies, including the latest Java versions, Spring Boot, AWS, and continuous integration and deployment.
As a Senior Software Engineer, you and your team will design, develop, deploy, and maintain the services consumers need in the Omni platform. There's no dedicated operations team, as Omni owns the infrastructure in AWS where the services run.
On a daily basis, you will be part of one of the four product teams (Book, Member, Phygital experience or Explore & new businesses), collaborating on the continuous delivery of end-user value alongside frontend, UX, UI, QA, analytics, and the product manager.
You will act with a test-driven approach, not only implementing services but also having the mandate to make decisions regarding everything from architecture in AWS to service design - all in a collaborative, knowledge-sharing culture.
Help create the worlds greatest digital guest journeyWhat we're looking for
eBerry is looking for a skilled backend/devops developer, who shares a passion for tech and "winning together". In order to take on this role, you need a couple of years of experience in reactive programming with Java and AWS cloud. The most important thing, however, is that you value teamwork, enjoy learning new things, and share your knowledge with your great colleagues.
The offer:
A diverse team that cares for each other.
An organization that goes the extra mile, and cares about people and the environment.
eBerry believes in developing developers. That means generous access to education and personal growth.
Great colleagues and an inclusive culture.
Plenty of social events, including both smaller gatherings and huge get-togethers with the whole Strawberry family.
Great benefits: In addition to the collective agreement, you will have a choice of devices and tools at your disposal, staff discount, friends and family rates at our 200+ hotels, and more!
Flexible remote. Of course, the team loves its new office and hopes you will too.
Hotel breakfasts and lunches (!)
Sounds interesting? Great, because we would love to get to know you too! Submit your application and let us tell you more! Interviews will be held on a rolling basis, so don't wait with your application.
More about Strawberry
For 25 years Strawberry has challenged the status quo in the hotel industry and promises to continue to do so. Strawberry is no ordinary firm, and hence, seeks extraordinary talents to join its never changing passion to deliver the best guest satisfaction in the industry.
In 2016, Strawberry established a new company within the chain called eBerry. Its main mission is to transform the digital landscape for how guests book, travel, and interact with the hotels. The organization is flat, with a warm and inclusive culture where value is put on teamwork and care for each other. It has the ambition to change the hotel industry and possesses the courage to see it through. The company and management believe in the team and are encouraging a critical and innovative approach.
Join the awesome team and build a state-of-the-art platform for the future that is set to be a cornerstone in creating the world's best ecosystem for digital bookings and guest journeys! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Safemind AB
(org.nr 556642-0393) Jobbnummer
8629820