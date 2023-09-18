Senior Software Developer
2023-09-18
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Join our dynamic team in the Process Industries/Pulp&Paper unit of Process Automation at ABB, where innovation and excellence are at the heart of what we do. We are proud to be the global leaders in revolutionizing the Pulp and Paper industry through cutting-edge Quality Management Systems and Advanced Process Controls. Our mission? To empower Pulp&Paper mills and biorefining plants, not just in Scandinavia but worldwide, to elevate the quality of their products while conserving precious energy and raw materials.
Imagine working alongside 80 talented individuals who make up our cohesive unit, where Sales, Product Management, Manufacturing, Maintenance, and R&D all collaborate under one roof. As an Algorithm Developer, you won't just be a part of our team; you'll be a driving force behind our product development journey, right from the inception of ideas to their grand launch.
As a Senior Software Developer, you'll be an essential member of our skilled R&D team, actively involved in the entire product development life cycle, from idea to launch. Your focus will be on designing and implementing software solutions for our fiber analyzers. You'll contribute to the development of new products, taking the lead in shaping software architecture and implementation. Additionally, you'll refine and enhance our existing products by addressing bugs and adding new features, targeting both Windows environments and custom-built PCBs running on Linux. Ready to make a significant impact in the Pulp & Paper industry's software landscape? Join us and be part of our collaborative journey!
You probably have an engineering degree and a few years of working experience in software development, preferably for physical products. You have a keen interest to understand the neighboring domains, sensor technology as well as electronics development and are not afraid to challenge ideas and concepts to give us the best possible products and solutions. You take ownership of what you do and are not afraid to go both implement and test your solutions to a high extent.
Your responsibilities
Application development in C++ but also some C.
Provide a software perspective in cross-functional design meetings early in the project phase.
Improve our existing products or solutions by addressing bugs and adding new features.
Lead or participate in requirements refinement.
Interact with neighboring disciplines within mechanical, electronics, and sensor technology.
Review code and software-related artefacts.
Your background
An MSc degree in Computer science, Mechatronics, Engineering physics or similar, alternatively a BSc in a similar field with a few more years of working experience.
Minimum 8 years of experience in software development, preferably in C or C++.
Experience of BSD, Linux and QT:s libraries.
Git knowledge.
Experience of leading roles, such as technical lead or scrum master are meritorious.
You enjoy taking on interesting challenges where the solution is not yet known, finding your way together with others.
Fluency in English is a must and Swedish is qualifying.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Benjamin Friberg, +46 706 53 45 48 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Oskar Werner , +46 703 45 21 51; Ledarna: Kenneth Wahlqvist, +46 706 52 09 67; Unionen: Joakim Broström, +46 706 70 94 31.
Welcome to apply latest by the 13th of October, 2023!
Welcome to apply latest by the 13th of October, 2023!

We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
