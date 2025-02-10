Senior Software Developer - Fintech Company
2025-02-10
We 're looking for a talented Senior Software Developer for our client. This is a consultancy opportunity starting 2025-02-24 and lasting approximately 6-9 months.
Are you an experienced developer with a passion for payment solutions and bank integrations? Do you want to be part of a fast-growing fintech company optimizing and expanding its offering across the Nordics and Europe?
We are looking for a senior backend developer who is highly skilled in Python and PHP, has experience with payment systems, and understands the importance of stable, secure, and efficient integrations. You will be part of a team responsible for payment flows, building solutions with a strong focus on performance, security, and customer value.
About the Role
As a developer in our team, you will:
• Develop and optimize payment flows
• Work in an AWS environment
• Take ownership of the entire development cycle
• Write robust, testable, and scalable code
• Communicate effectively with stakeholders
• Contribute to team growth
We 're Looking for Someone Who Has
• Several years of experience working with Python and PHP in a production environment
• Experience with payment solutions and bank integrations
• Database expertise - SQL and DynamoDB
• AWS experience
• A proactive and responsible mindset
• Strong customer focus - you understand how technical solutions impact the business and user experience
