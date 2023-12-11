Senior Software Designer/Architect
2023-12-11
We are looking for a senior developer with passion for software design. With an innovative mind and experience in creating structured and high performance designs, you can make a difference in our development projects.
Your role
You will be a member of the engineering team responsible for design of a data processing and signal analysis applications. These applications implement complex functionality vital for efficient signature detection and localization abilities of our products.
As a senior developer, you will contribute with a mix of experience and creativity to propose and implement solutions to complex problems. When you see an area of improvement, you and your team will get it done!
Tasks will typically include:
* Design and implementation of new solutions on existing and new problems
* Debugging and profiling real-time/embedded as well as host applications
* Develop and maintain a detailed understanding of our products
* Integrate and verify specific system features
* Design and maintain test scenarios for our products
* Participate and contribute to the agile team workflow
You will be located in Järfälla and as you collaborate with colleagues on other Saab sites, you might travel occasionally.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, you are a self-motivated person with great communication skills. You are used to collaborating efficiently with team members as well as other stakeholders. As a person you take pride in your work, are structured and have a confident mindset enabling you to adapt to changing circumstances. You are comfortable in understanding complex algorithms and like to work in an environment characterized by innovation and development.
Required skills:
* Master's degree in computer science (or related discipline), or equivalent work experience with a strong interest in software development
* Solid experience in advanced C++ programming
* Solid experience in complex software design
* Fluent in Swedish and English language
Desired experience/knowledge:
* Embedded and real-time software design
* Distributed computing
* Signal processing algorithms
* Agile development and CI/CD
* Embedded Linux
* ML/AI
* Cyber Security
* CMake
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance, additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab är ett ledande försvars- och säkerhetsföretag med uppdrag att hjälpa nationer att skydda sin befolkning och bidrar till trygghet för människor och samhällen. Med 20 000 talangfulla medarbetare utvecklar Saab teknik och lösningar för en säkrare, mer hållbar och mer rättvis värld. Läs mer om oss här
Affärsområde Surveillance erbjuder världsledande teknologi som ger lägesbilder och beslutsunderlag för försvar mot olika hot. Portföljen omfattar radar-, telekrig- och ledningssystem samt trygghets- och säkerhetslösningar. Om du är intresserad av vilka förmåner som du kan ta del av som anställd på Saab i Sverige, kan du läsa om dem här
We are working with the next generation of our state-of-the-art electronic defense systems used in our air, naval and land-based products. You will collaborate with experienced engineers and professionals in an environment that fosters career development and personal growth.
You will be part of the Signal Analysis Software team in the Software Engineering department, who develops the future signal intelligence, signature detection and classification abilities of our products.
Recruiting Manager: Mårten Cederholm. Feel free to connect on Linkedin
Vänligen observera att vi arbetar med löpande urval och tjänsten kan komma att tillsättas innan sista ansökningsdatum har gått ut. Vi ser fram emot din ansökan!
Saab är ett företag där människan står i centrum. Vi har en god arbetsmiljö där vi stöttar och hjälper varandra att göra vårt bästa. Kontinuerligt lärande, välmående, karriär- och talangutveckling är exempel på områden där vi alltid arbetar hårt för att säkerställa att du som medarbetare får de möjligheter som du behöver. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Saab Surveillance AB
