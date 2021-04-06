Senior Software Architect - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm
Senior Software Architect
Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06

Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).

We are looking for Senior Software Architect Automotive
Experience:
Experience from Software architecture design in complex embedded systems
10+ years of experience with SW design work
Real time fault tolerant software design
Solid coding experience in C/C++ and Python
Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery/Deployment
Object oriented development
Different Safety standards e.g. ISO26262, SOTIF
Worked in Agile development
Meritorious:
Ethernet, TCP/IP, CAN
Linux
Autosar
Git, Gerrit, Jenkins
Machine learning, neural network and computer vision
Kindly share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com

www.swediumglobal.com

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06

Adress
Swedium Global Services AB
Karlaplan 10
11520 Stockholm

Jobbnummer
5673226

