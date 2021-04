Senior Software Architect - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm

Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).We are looking for Senior Software Architect AutomotiveExperience:Experience from Software architecture design in complex embedded systems10+ years of experience with SW design workReal time fault tolerant software designSolid coding experience in C/C++ and PythonContinuous Integration, Continuous Delivery/DeploymentObject oriented developmentDifferent Safety standards e.g. ISO26262, SOTIFWorked in Agile developmentMeritorious:Ethernet, TCP/IP, CANLinuxAutosarGit, Gerrit, JenkinsMachine learning, neural network and computer visionKindly share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com 2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06Swedium Global Services ABKarlaplan 1011520 Stockholm5673226