Senior Signal Integrity Engineer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2025-04-10
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for : Senior Signal Integrity Engineer
In this team you will take an active role to perform simulation on high-speed interfaces and power rails in Reference hardware designs and platforms for our future products.
Here are some of the tasks that will include in your role:
• Perform signal or power integrity analysis and verification of the high-speed interfaces.
• Provide model extraction and time domain simulation for PCB and package together with models for the driver/receiver.
• Optimize PCB and package design for high-speed signals and critical power rails through design review and simulation.
• Perform and review measurements to establish correlation with modeling and simulation.
Who are you?
You are curious, deeply technically interested, love challenges and to solve them in a team focused atmosphere. Furthermore, we believe that you are self-going and get inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment and encouragement.
We love for you to have/be:
• A master's degree, PhD or Bachelor in Electrical Engineering.
• An understanding of PCB construction and design, transmission line theory, and high-speed Gbps serial data interface signal integrity challenges.
• Experience from electronic project design with focus on signal integrity and power integrity.
• An understanding of IBIS and S-parameter models.
• Experience with EDA tools such as Keysight ADS, Ansys, SIwave/HFSS, Sigrity, ADS and Hyperlynx.
• Familiar with and able to use equipment such as VNA,TDR and high-speed oscilloscopes.
• Excellent communication skills and the ability to work in a team environment.
Kindly share your CV at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.comwww.swediumglobal.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-26
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9277568