We are looking for a dedicated Senior Shift Process Engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
Job Scope:
As a Senior Shift Process Engineer, you will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing processes during shifts to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will lead troubleshooting efforts, implement process improvements, and contribute to achieving operational excellence. This is a key role in ensuring smooth operations at our facility, where you'll make a tangible impact in developing sustainable solutions for the future.
Key Responsibilities:
• Process Control & Optimization: Manage and optimize recycling processes during shifts, focusing on enhancing efficiency and productivity.
• Process Metrics: Set and track process metrics, defining goals to monitor performance and identify opportunities for improvement.
• Training: Train and guide operators on processes to ensure effective execution and adherence to standards.
• Troubleshooting: Diagnose and resolve process and equipment issues, implementing corrective actions to improve both efficiency and quality during shifts.
• Risk Assessment: Conduct risk assessments to evaluate areas for process improvements and cost-saving opportunities.
• Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate with engineers, technicians, and production staff to ensure seamless project and process execution.
• Technical Support: Provide hands-on technical expertise to production teams, ensuring efficient process execution and alignment with production targets.
• Process Documentation: Develop and maintain process documentation such as SOPs, work instructions, and training materials to ensure consistency and knowledge sharing.
• Data Analysis: Analyze performance data to monitor process efficiency, identify trends, and drive data-based process improvements.
Requirements:
• A degree in Chemical Engineering or a related field (BSc, MSc).
• Minimum 5+ years of experience in chemical, hydrometallurgical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, or mineral processing environments.
• Hands-on experience in process design, implementation, and optimization.
• Experience in fast-paced settings such as metal recycling, mineral, or hydrometallurgy processing industries.
• Strong problem-solving skills with a commitment to meeting tight production schedules and goals.
• Proficiency in risk assessments, gap assessments, and change control processes.
Personal Success Factors:
• Passionate & Team-oriented: A proactive team player who thrives in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment, contributing positively to the team.
• Professionalism: A positive and responsible attitude towards work, maintaining high standards of conduct with colleagues and supervisors.
• Adaptability: Capable of working both independently and collaboratively in different roles and teams within a dynamic environment.
• Performance under Pressure: Ability to excel in an intense, fast-paced work setting, making effective decisions under pressure.
• Continuous Improvement: Committed to developing skills, improving processes, and contributing to the overall efficiency of the operation.
