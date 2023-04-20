Senior Scrum Master & PM

CoreChange Tech STO AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-04-20


What you will do:

• Plan and handle team meetings, Daily stand-ups, Sprint planning and Retrospectives. Being responsible for the scrum board and visualizes the team's local metrics.

• Coach and lead the team in daily work. Working with continuous improvements together with the team.

• Handle risks and obstacles.

• Close collaboration with the PO in order to help the team deliver according to the prioritized backlog, get clear requirements and set definition of done.

• Ensure a good line of communication towards stakeholders, management and dependencies.

Profile and skills:

• Extensive experience from the telecom sector.

• Good team building skills and comfortable giving feedback.

• A structured and organised way of working with the ability to deliver results with high quality

• A proactive, constructive and can-do oriented mind-set

• Great communication and networking skills in order to collaborate across teams

• Strong driving force and good technical skills

• Extensive experience with the agile way of working and Scrum methodolgy

• Experience in an international environment and strong English skills

• Ability to travel to customer site several times per month

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-07
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
CoreChange Tech STO AB (org.nr 559393-8433), https://corechange.se/

Arbetsplats
CoreChange

Jobbnummer
7682979

