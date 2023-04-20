Senior Scrum Master & PM
2023-04-20
What you will do:
• Plan and handle team meetings, Daily stand-ups, Sprint planning and Retrospectives. Being responsible for the scrum board and visualizes the team's local metrics.
• Coach and lead the team in daily work. Working with continuous improvements together with the team.
• Handle risks and obstacles.
• Close collaboration with the PO in order to help the team deliver according to the prioritized backlog, get clear requirements and set definition of done.
• Ensure a good line of communication towards stakeholders, management and dependencies.
Profile and skills:
• Extensive experience from the telecom sector.
• Good team building skills and comfortable giving feedback.
• A structured and organised way of working with the ability to deliver results with high quality
• A proactive, constructive and can-do oriented mind-set
• Great communication and networking skills in order to collaborate across teams
• Strong driving force and good technical skills
• Extensive experience with the agile way of working and Scrum methodolgy
• Experience in an international environment and strong English skills
• Ability to travel to customer site several times per month
