Senior Scientist In Vitro Adme
AstraZeneca AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced ADME scientist eager to push the boundaries of drug research and development? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you at AstraZeneca! Join our dynamic DMPK & BBA department within the Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (CVRM) team at our vibrant R&D center in Gothenburg, Sweden.
CVRM is one of AstraZeneca's three main therapeutic research areas, delivering candidate drugs into clinical development. Our DMPK team collaborates with various functions, supporting CVRM projects from target selection to launch and life cycle management.
As a Senior Scientist, you'll be at the forefront of DMPK science, exploring all aspects of drug disposition-from tissue exposure to subcellular drug handling, mechanistic ADME studies and DDI-predictions. This laboratory-based role demands interactive and effective communication to deliver high-quality data and guidance to project representatives. You'll act as a role model for other scientists and contribute to shaping our DMPK scientific strategy by providing insightful analysis of DMPK data sets, developing innovative solutions, and applying cross-functional and industry knowledge.
Accountabilities
We'll look to you to act as an expert in your area providing proficient scientific advice on all aspects of ADME to project teams. You will execute and provide significant input into the practical delivery of project goals across all modalities in the portfolio as well as develop and implement novel approaches.
Key Duties & Responsibilities:
*
Be responsible for the design, conduct, interpretation, and reporting of in vitro ADME studies, per established protocols and bespoke study designs.
*
Apply state-of-the-art in vitro DMPK science, including techniques such as 3D-cell cultures, across drug discovery and development to support design and project progression.
*
Work independently to contribute to the design and analysis of experimental procedures by incorporating the perspectives of others. Identify improvements in technologies that can be successfully applied to achieve short- and long-term business goals.
*
Keep up-to-date on scientific and technological changes, new discoveries, and advances. Utilize this knowledge by applying it to current and/or exploratory projects, sharing information with others, and recommending scientific approaches, equipment, or technique improvements, etc.
*
Communicate data and guidance to project representatives, act as an example to other scientists, and contribute to the overall team delivery.
*
Plan and report all work to appropriate standards (GLS) and keep project teams informed of findings.
*
Write manuscripts and publish research, collaborating with both external and internal partners.
*
You may be part of cross-functional work streams, leading the development and implementation of DMPK scientific strategies and acting as a catalyst for scientific debate within the AstraZeneca science community.
Essential Skills/Experience
*
PhD, or MSc with at least three years of experience relevant to the position
*
Background in Pharmacy, Biology, Biochemistry, Medical Biosciences or similar relevant field.
*
Broad knowledge about ADME processes and relevant practical experience from setting up translatable in-vitro models of drug disposition
*
Versatile in-vitro laboratory skills (e.g. handling and culturing of primary human hepatocytes and other human cells and tissues, enzyme and transporter kinetic studies, molecular biology methods and image analysis)
*
Excellent interpersonal skills and good communication skills in English, both verbal and in writing
*
Strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery.
Desirable Skills/Experience
*
Experience from industry environment
*
Knowledge in omics technologies and bioinformatics
*
Experience in bioanalytical techniques, e.g. LC-MS
*
Scientific leadership, evidenced by a publication track record
*
Expertise in automation equipment and automated processing would be advantageous
At AstraZeneca, we are driven by our passion for science. We are committed to making a difference by fusing data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve breakthroughs. Our inclusive environment fosters collaboration with academia, biotechs, and industry partners. We are dedicated to improving patient access to healthcare globally by advancing our scientific knowledge and creating life-changing medicines.
Join us on this exciting journey! Apply now to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives.
Welcome with your application no later than April 28th, 2025 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-224583". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca AB Jobbnummer
9288856