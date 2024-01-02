Senior Scientist Analytical Chemistry, AstraZeneca
TNG Group AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for 2 experienced Analytical Senior Scientists to join the AstraZeneca team in Gothenburg.
We are in search of talented and motivated Analytical Scientists to join the team in Analytical Sciences. This role involves working on the characterization of inhaled molecules within Inhaled Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. If you are enthusiastic about analytical science and possess the skills required, we encourage you to apply today!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a consulting assignment expected to last for 11 months. The start date is in February. You will be employed by TNG during this period.
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you 're our kind of person.
Your Responsibilities
As a Senior Analytical Scientist you will independently design, lead and perform high quality analytical science to support project decisions. You will join a highly collaborative team who works with both manual and automated analytical techniques to deliver innovative inhaled medicines to patients.
You will need a scientific background with good skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus. You should possess an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work, be flexible and have a collaborative and problem-solving mind-set.
The Bigger Picture
Inhalation Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca is a multinational organization that combines decades of experience in inhalation technology whether it is nebulization, pMDI or DPI. Our vision is to develop and provide to patients best-in-class, innovative and sustainable products to deliver medicine via inhalation.
This is a lab-based role where you will work collaboratively with colleagues, documenting your experiments carefully to the right quality. You will get the opportunity to apply your excellent analytical expertise to the drug projects you are working in, contributing to the progression of these projects and drive the scientific development within the field of analytical science at AstraZeneca.
Our Expectations
* Msc (Ph.D degree a plus) in relevant scientific discipline or 5+ years of industrial experience of analytical work with small molecules or biomolecules in the drug development phase.
* Expertise in analytical chromatography and relevant detection techniques for small molecules
* Extensive in analytical method development and validation.
* Experience with solving technical challenges and problems.
* Experience in aerosol characterization techniques used for inhaled products, such as impactor analysis and experience working in a GMP environment is not mandatory but a plus.
* Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate in English both orally and in writing within a global project environment.
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8362695