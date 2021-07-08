Senior Scientist - AstraZeneca AB - Kemistjobb i Göteborg

AstraZeneca AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg2021-07-08Do you have knowledge in the area of solid state development for drug products, developing solid state control strategies, characterization techniques and an understanding of solid state properties? Would you like to apply your expertise to make an impact in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!We are currently looking for a Senior Scientist, to strengthen our capabilities in the area of solid state and join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. We believe that you have significant scientific project-based solid state knowledge and experience of pharmaceutical development and want to be part of our Oral Product Development function.At Oral Product Development (OPD), a sub-division of Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), we focus on the fields of Oral Controlled Release Drug products and Immediate Release Drug Products. We work on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal products.What you'll doThe role is laboratory based and you will work in cross functional, cross-skilled pharmaceutical development project teams and be an integral part of, or leading, sub-teams with an accountability for pharmaceutical project activities relating to the solid state of materials, as well as providing input to regulatory submissions and patents. In this role you will:Develop solid state control strategies for our drug products.Develop solid state characterization methods.Evaluate solid state properties of materials in relation to pharmaceutical formulations and processes using both experimental and computational methods to support product development.Contribute to developing the solid state area as part of a global community and by acting as coach/mentor, giving immediate feedback, as appropriate. Develop personal performance by actively seeking feedback and support from peers.Drive the science of relevant areas of research and contribute as a discussion expert partner during the different drug product development stages and in external collaborations.The role holder will typically haveWell documented experience in solid state screening and characterization with a expertise in methodology and an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work.In depth knowledge of computational approaches related to solids with an interest in developing new approaches to combine computation and experiments to improve our ability to support the development of new medicines.Advanced communication skills and ability to influence project teams to ensure optimal physical form assessments and control strategies during development to meet project and patient needs working as a member of cross-functional teams, with a large degree of independence representing the department or area of expertise.Essential for the rolePhD and/or MSc in a discipline relevant to solid state or materials science and at least five years' experience relevant to the positionAdvanced technical skills in solid state characterization of drug substance/intermediates/final product functionality (X-ray diffraction techniques, vibrational and NMR spectroscopy, thermal analysis, microscopic techniques, moisture sorption analysis etc., )Knowledge of computational chemistry and solid state physics (e.g. softwares such as Materials studio, CCDC, VASP, Quantum ESPRESSO, GROMACS )Scientific leadership evidenced by a publication track recordExcellent interpersonal skills and strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on deliveryDesirable for the roleExperience of development and validation of analytical methodsExperience of authoring CMC content for the substance and excipient aspects of drug product regulatory filings throughout the clinical development phaseWork experience from a regulated environment (GLP/GMP) and from a pharmaceutical companyWhy AstraZeneca?AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven BioPharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.What's next!Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you. We welcome your application, including CV and cover letter, no later than July 21, 2021.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Permanent2021-07-08Not SpecifiedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-18Astrazeneca AB5853188