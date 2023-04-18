Senior Scientist - Immune Cell Therapy
TNG Group AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced scientist in the field of immune cell therapy? AstraZeneca in Gothenburg is now seeking a Senior Scientist
Are you fully competent in own research area within Bioscience discipline? Would you like to apply your immunology expertise and turn your ideas into life-changing cell-based medicines for the non-oncology diseases? Now you have the chance to join AstraZeneca 's dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, and be a key player in the build of the new Biopharmaceuticals R&D Cell Therapy department. Together we will push the boundaries of Science!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
At AstraZeneca, you will be empowered to be innovative and creative where difference is valued. We thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment. Here you will be part of an international, open-minded and creative working atmosphere based on collaboration and innovation.
Building on your background in immunology you will apply your skills in a regenerative medicine setting, working collaboratively with project leaders, in vitro, and in vivo scientists, and therapy area specialists to ensure efficient progress of Cell Therapy projects. The role is focused on laboratory-based activities and you will use your scientific expertise to design and run experiments and deliver high quality data.
You will play a leading role in developing our scientific capabilities and presenting your work both internally and externally, working in a highly cross disciplinary environment with local and international colleagues.
Your Responsibilities
* Independently assess and report data with little or no guidance, in a clear and concise manner, with an understanding of its implications within the overall context of drug discovery to support project decisions and milestones
* Communicate and share relevant information between distinct projects within the bioscience department as well as across other functions and externally
* Keep up to date with relevant scientific literature and technology platforms as well as writing and publishing scientific papers
* May lead projects and a small team of project researchers.
The Bigger Picture
Biopharmaceuticals R&D is committed to the development of next-generation innovative medicines, and we are building a Cell Therapy Department to establish AstraZeneca as a world leader in Cell Therapy across disease areas within Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) and Respiratory and Inflammation (R&I). The Cell Therapy Department will bring together approx 50 specialists across Europe and the U.S. to support the organization with cell therapy expertise and capabilities, while working in close collaboration with experts across AstraZeneca globally to leverage the existing and emerging cell platforms, novel cell engineering and gene editing technologies.
This position is a 1 year consulting assignment which means that you will be employed by TNG during this time.
Please note that the selection process is ongoing!
Our Expectations
* Ph.D. in Cell Biology, Immunology, or a related discipline, with relevant academic or industrial experience
* Strong background in cell and molecular immunology with experience in CAR-T, Natural Killer or T regulatory cells or other immune cell therapy development
* Extensive experience in culturing and expanding immune cells
* Extensive experience in advanced multi-color flow cytometry and FACS
* Proficiency in assays interrogating immune cell function, such as cellular activation, cytokine release, proliferation, cytotoxicity/suppression
* Excellent presentation, communication, and organizational skills
In this role it is essential to have good social and communication skills, be collaborative and a strong team player. You should be able to work independently, take own initiatives and have a positive, goal oriented and problem-solving attitude.
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan Jobbnummer
7674355