Senior SAP EWM Functional Consultant
2023-01-10
Looking for a senior SAP EWM (Enterprise Warehouse Management) Functional Consultant for supporting the existing landscape and work with the future enhancements.
It is key that you are able to build both technical and functional expertise in order to gain a solid understanding of the entire landscape as well as data and systems.
Required Competence:
Around 5 years of relevant experience in SAP EWM domain.
Experience working with Agile software development, ideally the SAFe framework
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
Excellent communication skills and experience in working in globally distributed teams
Proficiency in English Knowledge.
Required Skillset:
• Expertise in EWM Warehouse Structure Configuration
• Hands on Experience on HU Management, Put Away & Stock Removal Strategies
• Good Knowledge in Physical Inventory, Cancel Picking Modules.
If this sounds like you, please drop your CV to realtechconsultingsweden@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-20
E-post: realtechconsultingsweden@gmail.com Omfattning
