Senior SAP EWM Consultant
2025-01-15
About the job
We are looking for a Senior SAP EWM Consultant to join our expanding Vallalraja Consulting AB team (NextGenERP Consulting) and help leading organizations to unlock the value of technology. If you have a track record of implementing and supporting SAP EWM solutions and are looking for an opportunity to contribute to challenging projects, we would like to hear from you!
If you enjoy working with high-caliber people on interesting projects in a thriving partnership organization Vallalraja Consulting AB is the place to be!
To complement our team in Sweden, we are looking for a Senior SAP EWM Consultant.
Your Responsibilities
Successfully implement business processes and develop solutions in the area of Supply Chain Execution based on SAP EWM.
Configure SAP EWM incl. doing tests, writing documentation and performing validation
Collaborate with Automation Vendor and establish integration using EWM MFS.
Support the development team by creating specifications and test scripts.
Take responsibility for the planning and implementation of EWM projects.
Train client teams and end-users on SAP logistics modules.
Stay updated on industry trends and SAP advancements to offer innovative solutions.
Your Skills And Experience
Minimum 12+ years of implementing SAP WM / EWM
Functional / technical proficiency with at least 5 full cycle SAP WM / EWM implementations
Experience in EWM MFS is needed and should be worked with 2-3 Automation integration.
Experience in SD, MM, LE-Shipping and Transportation will be a great plus
Good cross-module knowledge to design end-to-end logistics processes
Experience in pre-sales or business development
Strong configuration and design skills
Willingness to contribute to the organization in terms of knowledge sharing, competency building and team work
Experience in various industries and good understanding of the respective warehouse processes
Ability to demonstrate SAP EWM processes and process improvement options
Strong consulting skills, ability to suggest multiple options for business process improvements involving future process changes with pros and cons under each options
Excellent communication and presentation skills in Swedish and English (other languages are an advantage)
Good team player with very good logical and reasoning skills, who enjoys working in a global environment and is committed to high-quality project delivery
Willingness to travel if the job requires it
Our Promise
Competitive remuneration package
Opportunities to work on real-world problems and help transform leading organizations.
Environment of open communication, trust and regular feedback
A company culture driven by core values: Honesty, Trust, Freedom, Team Spirit, Modesty, Fun, and Boldness.
Chance to work on complex projects from different industries and add to your business process knowhow
Flexible working hours and hybrid working model
Interested? Then, don't hesitate to apply!
We review applications on an ongoing basis and look forward to hearing from you. The recruitment process includes an interview with the hiring manager, a content interview and reference taking. Please send your application to mail address vallalraja@thenextgenerp.com
About Us
Vallalraja Consulting AB (NextGenERP Consulting), with rich experience in Digital Supply Chain offers wide range of services in digitalizing Logistics and Operations of Client business. Our hands on SAP experience, guides and our expertise help customers in leveraging on their digital and Business transformations. We provide global business and SAP consulting, serving medium to large sized enterprises striving for innovation, operational excellence and profitable, sustainable growth. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. By utilizing extensive portfolio of ERP solutions, we drive efficiency and innovations ensuring streamlines process for clients. Consulting is the global leader in business process and technology innovation.
Living, working, and operating in partnership. We are inquisitive, creative thinkers with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. We question new ways of working, think differently and are willing to try out new approaches to create value and innovation for our customers.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's
Logistics and Supply Chain. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of ERP solutions in their business.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15
E-post: vallalraja@thenextgenerp.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vallalraja Consulting AB
(org.nr 559442-3286) Kontakt
Vallalraja Subramanian vallalraja@thenextgenerp.com Jobbnummer
