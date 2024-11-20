Senior Salesforce Developer
2024-11-20
We are looking for a Senior Salesforce Developer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Job Requirements:
At least 5 years of experience developing on the Salesforce platform.
You have great knowledge of Salesforce development best practices and frameworks. Candidate must have Hands On experience in one or many of the following areas / clouds - Sales Cloud, Experience Cloud, Commerce Cloud (B2B Commerce)
Candidate is familiar with using Apex (classes and triggers), Visualforce, Lightning pages, Aura Components and Lightning Web Components in your daily work.
Proficient with writing HTML and CSS to customize the solution according to automotive design system if needed.
Candidate has in depth knowledge of Salesforce declarative tools, such as Flow Builder and vast experience using Apex custom coding, and an ability to choose whether to go for a customized approach or not when making design decisions.
Ability to assess the impact of new requirements on Salesforce and all upstream and downstream applications, systems, and processes.
Skills & experience: LWC, CSS, HTML, Javascript
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in January 2025, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
