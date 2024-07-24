Senior Salesforce Consultant
2024-07-24
About Us: At Soros Consulting, we specialize in staffing and recruiting, driven by innovation and collaboration. Join us in shaping the future of our IT and Multimedia solutions.
Job Summary: We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Salesforce Consultant with profound expertise in the Salesforce platform, encompassing its products, functionalities, and adeptness in customizing Salesforce applications for both Android and iOS platforms.
The consultant will be tasked with orchestrating the design and successful deployment of Salesforce solutions for our organization. This role involves designing, configuring, and optimizing Salesforce solutions that seamlessly integrate Service Cloud, mobile app development, and AI capabilities. The consultant ensures our Salesforce implementations are robust, scalable, and error-free.
The consultant must possess expertise in no-code, low-code, and pro-code methodologies within the Salesforce ecosystem. The Consultant should demonstrate proficiency in developing maintainable and scalable Service Cloud solutions that align with business requirements. In this role, the consultant will lead the design, configuration, and implementation of Salesforce Service Cloud Voice with Amazon Connect capabilities, collaborating closely with internal stakeholders to craft optimal solutions and ensure deployment and integration of voice features. Expertise in Salesforce Service Cloud Voice with Amazon Connect will enhance telephony solutions and refine customer engagement strategies.
The consultant will also spearhead internal projects, devise Salesforce practice strategies, and formulate roadmaps to advance our service capabilities. With a proven track record, including Salesforce certifications such as Salesforce Service Cloud Consultant, Salesforce Administrator, Salesforce AI Associate and Salesforce Associate, the consultant will showcase extensive knowledge in customizing Salesforce, configuring the platform, managing users, and leveraging additional features to optimize organizational processes. Additional Salesforce certifications are highly regarded. Responsibilities encompass developing and maintaining Salesforce mobile solutions, ensuring data quality and governance, implementing workflow and process automation, and advising Internal stakeholders with well-informed strategies based on Salesforce's Trusted AI Principles. Your designed solutions should be future-proof, seamlessly aligning with the company's long-term growth strategies.
Key Responsibilities:
Salesforce Administration: Manage user setup, profiles, roles, permissions, and security settings. Customize Salesforce with custom objects, fields, workflows, and validation rules. Conduct data management activities, monitor system performance, and ensure robust security measures.
Service Cloud Solutions: Design Service Cloud solutions aligned with organizational needs. Implement entitlements, milestones, and SLAs for enhanced customer support. Manage case processing and integrate contact models like bots and telephony systems.
Knowledge Management: Implement Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS) principles for effective knowledge management. Optimize intake and interaction channels to meet business objectives.
Reporting and Integration: Develop insightful reports and dashboards. Integrate Service Cloud with third-party solutions and external data sources. Document test results and communicate findings to internal stakeholders.
Sales and Marketing Applications: Utilize tools for sales process management, opportunity tracking, lead automation, and campaign management.
Productivity and Collaboration Tools: Oversee activities using Chatter, Salesforce Mobile App, and AppExchange applications.
Workflow and Process Automation: Deploy workflows, automation tools, Flow, and approval processes to optimize operational efficiency.
Data Management and AI Ethics: Implement rigorous data governance policies. Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency across platforms. Lead data integration projects and enforce regulatory compliance and ethical AI practices.
Consulting and Voice Solutions: Lead consulting engagements, evaluate deployment strategies, configure Salesforce Service Cloud Voice with Amazon connect setups and troubleshoot Voice system issues.
Mobile Solutions: Design and develop Salesforce Mobile Solutions, customize the Salesforce Mobile App, utilize Lightning App Builder and Lightning Web Components (LWC), and ensure offline synchronization and security compliance.
Salesforce Integration: Design and implement API integrations with external systems, ensuring data consistency and integrity.
Salesforce Development: Engineer customized solutions using Salesforce Lightning components, personalize Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Experience Cloud, and develop Lightning Web Components (LWC). Stay updated on Salesforce updates and industry best practices.
Platform Configuration: Configure UI settings, app menus, list views, and global actions. Manage user setups, security controls, and object architecture. Develop comprehensive test plans and strategies for Salesforce projects.
User Support and Training: Provide first-level support for Salesforce-related issues. Facilitate training sessions for end-users and contribute to documentation on Salesforce processes and configurations.
Preferred Qualifications: Consultant should be graduated and have a proven track record in Salesforce configurations, customizations, integrations, and implementations. Strong experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies and automated testing tools is highly valued. Preferred Salesforce certifications include Salesforce Service Cloud Consultant, Salesforce Administrator, Salesforce AI Associate, and Salesforce Associate. Additional Salesforce certifications are highly regarded. Essential skills include advanced data modelling, problem-solving, and customer engagement abilities. Effective communication and presentation skills are essential, along with the ability to lead technical teams independently. Familiarity with authentication patterns like SAML, SSO, and OAuth is advantageous. Hands-on proficiency in Salesforce Lightning and Service Cloud, including developing custom solutions with Lightning components and Lightning Web Components (LWC), is crucial. Consultant should demonstrate a deep understanding of Salesforce architecture, data model, and best practices, with consulting experience in requirement gathering and solution design. Så ansöker du
