Senior Runtime Software Developer
2024-12-08
Take a look at this opportunity! Join our team of experts in Lund, Sweden, and contribute to the development of Axis' cutting-edge embedded Linux platform.
We're growing our Runtime team in Lund, Sweden, and seeking a talented Senior Embedded Software Engineer with a strong background in Linux to join our Axis OS System team.
Your future team
The AXIS OS System is responsible for user-space Linux platform system functionality and Linux platform SW architecture. As a Software Engineer in our team, you'll be responsible for creating and maintaining the platform's capabilities, evolving its architecture, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure clear outcomes. Our mission is to create the most secure and reliable platform, while ensuring ease of use for developers building new features. You will be involved in all phases of development - from innovation/first ideas and all the way through design, test and implementation until final release. We primarily use C and RUST, with room for exploration of other languages, such as Nim.
The AXIS OS System consists of three smaller teams: "OS Architects" team, "Linux framework and Events" team and "Runtime" team. We currently have an open position in the Runtime team. To get to know more about AXIS OS and listen to some of our colleagues, check this out: Get to know the AXIS OS team.
The Runtime team is responsible for identifying and developing system wide improvements and optimisations to the Linux runtime environment. The team works closely with other parts of the R&D organisation, including product oriented teams working on a firmware level, application development teams, and teams working with our tools and releases pipeline.
Our current focus areas include optimizing system resource usage, scaling product and feature configurations, integrating new frameworks, and enabling runtime support for additional programming languages.
Who are you?
You will love this position if you are ambitious, willing to learn and interested in solving things together with others - teamwork and collaboration are essential to your success at Axis. As a person we believe that you are a developer who has a "can do" attitude and enjoys working with a variety of tasks in complex environments. You also appreciate solving technical challenges. You are prepared to adapt and learn new technologies and tools to fit the need to what we develop.
In addition to the above, we would like to see that you also have:
A MSc or PhD in Computer Science, or equivalent experience in a related field
Solid experience with embedded programming using Linux
Knowledge of operating systems concepts
Interest in programming languages
Experience and interest in working with open source
It's a bonus if you have:
Knowledge of programming language Rust
Experience with connected software platforms
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits. In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Who am I, your future manager?
As a manager and leader my most important task is to make sure that you and your team members are enabled to be successful. I do this by being supportive and clear with expectations on you and your team. I am transparent and expect transparency from you. Failing is an important part of what we do, but we fail fast, and we learn from it so we can improve and be even more successful.
My door is always open, and I am open for any discussions. At the same time, I believe in independence and self-leadership for all team members. It's our people with their drive and collective knowledge that make us successful.
Ready to act?
Are you ready to join us on our journey to innovate for a smarter, safer world - submit your application to us as soon as possible.
To find out more contact the recruiting manager Péter
