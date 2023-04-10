Senior RF Filter Engineer
Main responsibilities:
We are looking for a candidate with proven expertise in RF filter technologies, especially for radio base station applications, to contribute to our world-leading radio solutions by:
Proposing and developing novel filter/multiplexer concepts and solutions for radio base stations, with special focus on 5G massive MIMO active antenna units (AAUs) and macro remote radio units (RRUs)*
Developing circuit synthesis for new filter topologies and numerically modeling RF filters
Effectively prototyping, characterizing, and tuning RF filters
Tracking latest technical trends and identifying potential groundbreaking filter technologies for 5G massive MIMO radios
Documenting, presenting and promoting new concepts and solutions
Generating Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) based on new technical solutions.
Key qualifications:
Proven industrial R&D experience in RF filter/multiplexer technologies for radio base station applications.
Good knowledge of electromagnetic wave theory and skills in full-wave simulations of different types of filters, e.g. metal air-cavity filters and ceramic TE/TM filters, using ANSYS HFSS, CST Studio Suite, etc.
In-depth understanding of filter circuit theory.
Hands-on experience in designing, characterizing, tuning, and troubleshooting filters/multiplexers.
Familiar with various RF measurement instruments, e.g. vector network analyzers (VNAs), signal analyzers, vector signal generators, etc.
Good communication, documentation, presentation skills in written and spoken English.
Master's degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering, Microwave Technology, Wireless Communications, Computer Science, Engineering Physics or similar technical field is required. A PhD degree in a relevant area is highly preferred.
Ability to formulate technical issues and solve them independently.
Creativity and ability to work independently.
Open-minded and eager to share knowledge, new findings, ideas and experience with colleagues.
Good social and networking skills to support teamwork in project groups.
