Senior Revenue Manager
2023-01-19
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you want to be a part of the fastest growing Business Area in Vattenfall and contribute to fossil free living? Do you want actively to support BA Wind in realising our growth targets?
Please apply then and become part of our mission and help us to achieve our goal of being fossil free within one generation!
Your new workplace
Within our Offshore Revenue Management team Vattenfall offers a great opportunity for a Senior Revenue Manager. The team is newly established and is responsible for the optimising the revenues from offshore wind farms. If you are excited about improving the profitability of offshore wind in a zero subsidy world, create new revenues beyond electricity, and shape this team and its role, then this could be your next job!
Upcoming challenges and responsibilities
Work as part of a multi-disciplinary team to plan and execute revenue projects to completion within tight deadlines.
Core responsibilities include:
Contribution to structuring and development of corporate single or multi commodity purchase agreements (PPAs) and other revenue related documentation in all activities associated with optimizing revenue for Vattenfall
Understanding, evaluating and presenting revenue options for assets at all stages of the life-cycle
Drafting and coordinating the preparation of relevant internal and external documents, including management presentations and governance materials
Managing internal and external stakeholders including with Group Finance, Legal, BA Markets, BA Heat and BA Customer & Solutions and represent BU Offshore interests
Assume full responsibility of specific deliverables for revenue management contracts and ensure compliance with partnership agreements
Your profile
Degree in Finance, Economics, or other similar field of study required
5-10 years' relevant work experience in renewables
Professional working proficiency level of English is required
Qualifications
The successful candidate must have:
experience of debt and equity investment processes
track record of executing transactions within renewable energy or other infrastructure sectors from working within a corporate or financial, legal or technical advisory service.
a positive, active approach to transactions with a proven ability to follow a process to conclusion
strong organizational and project management skills to support change
excellent commercial skills and ability to translate corporate strategy into business plans
effective communication skills with an ability to engage a wide range of stakeholders both internally and externally
Additional Information
What we offer you
Business Area Wind is responsible for Vattenfall's Onshore and Offshore Wind as well as other renewable activities such as solar PV and batteries. Today we develop, construct and operate wind generation in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.
We offer you a challenging and independent job in an informal working environment. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
Last but not least, you will be part of the future energy transition Vattenfall is working on towards a more sustainable future.
Location: Solna, Sweden
More information
Sounds like this could be a match? Please apply before 2nd of February 2023. Applications will be handled continuously throughout the application period.
Still need more information about the position and the recruitment process before you apply? You are welcome to contact Teri-Anne Brink, teri-anne.brink@vattenfall.com
Due to GDPR regulations, we kindly request that you only apply via our website. We cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
We look forward receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-02
