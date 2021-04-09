Senior Researcher, Peace Operations and Conflict Management Prog - Stift Sipri - Skogskonsulentjobb i Solna
Senior Researcher, Peace Operations and Conflict Management Prog
Stift Sipri / Skogskonsulentjobb / Solna
2021-04-09
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is hiring a talented and motivated Senior Researcher to lead its work on gender within the Peace Operations and Conflict Management Programme.
Context
SIPRI is an independent international institute whose core mission is to undertake research and activities on security, conflict and peace. Established in 1966, SIPRI provides data, analysis and recommendations, based on open sources, to policymakers, researchers, media and the interested public. SIPRI provides excellent opportunities for scientific and personal development. SIPRI is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages women and non-European candidates to apply.
The Senior Researcher position
The Programme undertakes analysis of key trends and developments in peace operations and conflict management at the international level and in key regions. In support of the research, the Programme maintains a database on multilateral peace operations and organizes dialogue meetings.
The Programme is specifically interested in recruiting a Senior Researcher with experience and knowledge on peace operations and the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda. The position is based in Stockholm but might involve occasional travel.
Tasks and responsibilities
The Senior Researcher will:
Conduct high-quality research;
Develop the 'gender pillar' by research and dialogue into the future of the WPS agenda in peace operations, looking into how gender sensitivity in peace operations can be strengthened, and by expanding SIPRI's existing work based on women's participation data;
Communicate (team) research findings by producing shorter written outputs, presenting in meetings, through social media and giving interviews;
Contribute to the implementation of the Programme strategy;
Work with the Programme Director to ensure that the Programme is sufficiently funded and that all the Programme's research funding proposals are well presented, effectively argued, and properly budgeted for;
Prepare, coordinate, write up and-as appropriate-contribute to research proposals for the Programme and for other colleagues in the Institute;
Participate in the continued development and implementation of innovative and policy-relevant research and outreach for SIPRI's activities on Peace Operations and Conflict Management;
Contribute to the Programme's fundraising by preparing, coordinating, writing up and contributing, as appropriate, to properly budgeted research project proposals;
Network with donors, policymakers and media, among others, to disseminate relevant research and policy findings;
Manage and mentor Programme staff including by encouraging them to communicate their research findings widely and effectively;
Take part in the collective life of the Institute by attending and participating in seminars and other collective activities.
Requirements
The Senior Researcher should be a top-class researcher on gender in peace operations and conflict management. They should possess a strong track record in conducting innovative quantitative and qualitative research, publication and fundraising, a talent for communication, the ability to manage staff and budgets, and entrepreneurial skills. The Senior Researcher is expected to be an excellent ambassador for SIPRI at all times.
When starting in the post, the Senior Researcher should have the following experience and skills:
More than five years experience as a researcher initiating, fundraising for and carrying out her/his own research projects;
A record of publications that is commensurate with the length of time worked in research;
Proven experience in planning and organizing (high-level) events;
Proven and extensive knowledge of peace, conflict, stability and fragility issues in relation to peace operations and gender;
Demonstrable and good understanding of peace, conflict, stability and fragility issues with regards to peace operations;
A solid academic or professional background in conflict analysis and conflict resolution;
Proven experience with mentoring and managing staff;
A high level of proficiency in both written and spoken English and preferably French;
A university degree or degrees, in disciplines and topics relevant to this post, at preferably Doctoral level, or Master's with publications to Doctoral degree standard.
Contract period
Starting 1 August 2021, or as soon as possible, the contract period will initially last for two years with the possibility of extension. The post is full-time. Contract preferences will be discussed at the interview. The salary package will be negotiated individually.
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit:
A one-page cover letter in English detailing your qualifications and specifying why you are applying for this position;
A CV in English including your degrees, work experience, publications, language skills and contact details for two referees;
One single-authored writing sample in English (articles, book chapters or substantial pieces of writing up to 10 000 words).
In order to be considered in the recruitment process, the application must be made via the form in the vacancies section of SIPRI's website and not through any other external job sites.
Please observe that you must apply via SIPRI's electronic application system.
Please access the form via the 'apply' button at the end of this page.
The closing date for applications is 2 May 2021 (CET).
Interviews are expected to be held virtually in May/June.
For enquiries regarding the position, please contact: Dr Jaïr van der Lijn, Senior Researcher and Director of the SIPRI Peace Operations and Conflict Management Programme (vanderlijn@sipri.org).
SIPRI is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to achieving workforce diversity in terms of gender, nationality and culture.
The trade union contacts at SIPRI are Pieter Wezeman for ST (pw@sipri.org) and Jiayi Zhou for SACO (zhou@sipri.org).
