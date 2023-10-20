Senior Research Scientist - Synthetic chemistry
Are you a passionate Scientist with expertise in synthetic chemistry and have a great interest in the development of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics? Do you wish to join a growing team where you will have the opportunity to further exploit our drug discovery platforms? If yes, we have just the position for you at AstraZeneca, Discovery Sciences in Gothenburg, Sweden!
We are currently recruiting a motivated Senior Research Scientist with recognized solid support synthesis expertise within the oligonucleotide or peptide chemistry field to join our Oligonucleotide Chemistry team within the Oligonucleotide Discovery Department, part of the Discovery Sciences R&D organization at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden.
This is an opportunity for you to apply your expert synthetic organic chemistry knowledge to expand the use of oligonucleotides, and molecular conjugates thereof, in the treatment of diseases across therapy areas within AstraZeneca. In doing so you demonstrate a passion for driving scientific questions, combined with strong working ethics and the ability to work well within teams aiming to drive drug discovery projects forward.
The Oligonucleotide Chemistry team is working in close collaboration with other Scientists in Discovery Sciences, Medicinal Chemistry, Pharmacology, DMPK, Safety and Pharmaceutical sciences with a focus on the goal to design and develop the oligonucleotide therapeutics of the future. We offer a highly rewarding scientific environment, with the expectation to publish new findings.
What you will do
This role is a synthesis specialist role with a focus on developing oligonucleotide drugs and thereby supporting the AstraZeneca pipeline. You will also synthesize and purify high quality building blocks and compounds by applying cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to support project progression from pre-TSID to CDID according to agreed timelines, as well as applying purification and analytical sciences, troubleshoot challenges and make a significant contribution to the practical delivery of project compounds. You will work alongside other chemists in the team to support project priorities but should also be comfortable in supervising more junior colleagues. The role also includes development of new building blocks and linkers as well as setting up new techniques.
As a Senior Research Scientist you will propose experimental strategies and have the possibility to be creative in solving a wide range of synthetic challenges. You will plan, prioritize and perform your own work and actively collaborate with the project team by driving problem solving using literature and own knowledge. An important responsibility is to support oligonucleotide projects to ensure high scientific standards and quality of compounds to meet project objectives. You will build strong collaborative relationships within the team and in projects to ensure the smooth running of projects.
Essential for this role
*
A PhD in Organic Chemistry; post-doc is a plus.
*
Detailed knowledge of synthetic chemistry related to oligonucleotides, oligo building blocks and/or synthesis of advanced organic molecules. Knowledge in the area of oligonucleotide therapeutics, design and data analysis is a plus.
*
Ability to design and execute experiments autonomously.
*
Evidence of experimental impact by either peer-reviewed publications or external presentations.
The successful candidate will demonstrate a passion for driving scientific questions and is a scientifically critical individual capable of receiving and analysing input from multiple fields and deciding on focused course of action. You should also be able to work independently and have a positive, result-oriented, and problem-solving attitude. Excellent English is required, both spoken and written, and ability to operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment. We also believe that you enjoy teamwork, have a collaborative nature and will be an encouraging colleague to all.
Why AstraZeneca?
Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic science centres. We thrive in a multinational environment working cross-functionally across the globe with AstraZeneca colleagues as well as academic and industry partners. Our way of life is to develop a working environment that furthers collaboration, openness, and innovation. Therefore, we have built space for meetings, and socializing, where spontaneous meetings can give birth to new innovations.
Does this sound like your next challenge and a good workplace for you? Welcome to apply today!
We look forward to your application, but no later than November 3, 2023.
More information:
For more information about the position please contact Anders Dahlén at +46 31 706 4842 or anders.dahlen@astrazeneca.com
Additional information:
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
