Senior Research Scientist - NGS based Proteomics Specialist
Hays AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-04-23
Senior Research Scientist - NGS based Proteomics Specialist - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 12-month assignment
At AstraZeneca, our achievements stem from scientific excellence. Our innovative work thrives on collaboration, ensuring that every member of our team understands how their role contributes to our broader mission of showcasing the power of science.
The NGS/Transcriptomics team is a dynamic group dedicated to advancing "omics" technologies and methodologies. Our goal is to generate insightful data that enhances our understanding of drug pharmacology, target mechanisms, model systems, patients, and diseases, aligning closely with AstraZeneca's strategy for Growth through Innovation.
We are seeking a Research Scientist with a background in molecular biology laboratory practices. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional teamwork skills and a history of collaborative success to drive scientific excellence and deliver robust results for our research projects.
Are you driven to push the boundaries of science? Do you want to contribute directly to AZ's innovative growth strategy? If yes, we invite you to join us at our R&D facility in Gothenburg, Sweden!
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
This role is for a lab-based Research Scientist with knowledge and experience in transcriptomics / proteomics. This is a hands-on laboratory-based role with a focus on effective delivery to support various clinical and preclinical projects across multiple diseases, species and drug modalities.
In this role you will:
• Utilise prior practical laboratory experience in transcriptomics/proteomics data generation with a strong emphasis on automation technologies.
• Contribute to planning and execution of projects involving new omics technologies, integrating automated solutions to enhance efficiency and precision.
• Develop and implement innovative automated processes to streamline the workflows.
• Maintain laboratory processes and equipment rigorously, ensuring efficient operation and performance of automated systems and workflows.
• Provide experimental support to fellow team members, promoting a collaborative environment and help implementing high-throughput workflows.
• Ensure compliance with Safety, Health, and Environmental regulations as well as AstraZeneca's corporate responsibility policies.
• Develop a comprehensive understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and identify opportunities for new business initiatives.
• Collaborate with a wide range of scientists from different backgrounds to ensure the highest quality of research.
• Develop and validate cutting-edge protocols for the simplification of multiomic research through automation.
Essential for the role:
• Master's degree or higher in a relevant scientific discipline and/or equivalent demonstrated experience in a relevant academic or industry environment.
• A strong understanding of molecular biology theory and techniques.
• Hands-on experience with at least one Next Generation Sequencing/Transcriptomics/Proteomics technology (NGS-based proteomics technology, RNA-seq, DNA-Seq, Genotyping methodologies, mass spectrometry).
• Experience with automation technologies and integrating them into routine laboratory practices.
• Excellent organisational and communication skills.
Desired Qualifications:
• Extensive research experience in Pharma/Biotech, medical, or academic environments.
• A record of high-quality peer-reviewed publications or scientific presentations.
• Experience in laboratory automation utilising automated liquid handlers or scheduling engines.
• Experience of operating in a regulated environment such as GLP or ISO15189
• Demonstrated expertise in statistics, quantitative data analysis, data mining, and familiarity with LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems).
Start date: 2nd June.
If you are interested, apply now!
AstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer. AstraZeneca will consider all qualified applicants for employment without discrimination on grounds of disability, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy or maternity leave status, race or national or ethnic origin, age, religion or belief, gender identity or re-assignment, marital or civil partnership status or any other characteristic protected by law. AstraZeneca only employs individuals with the right to work in the country where the role is advertised. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
E-post: Hays.22730.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900953". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9300942