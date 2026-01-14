Senior Research Scientist - Genome Editing & AI Design
Full-time consultancy assignment via Poolia- Mölndal, Gothenburg
Poolia is now looking for a Senior Research Scientist for an exciting full-time consultancy assignment at a leading global pharmaceutical company based in Mölndal, Gothenburg. This is a unique opportunity to work at the forefront of genome editing, AI-driven protein design and precision medicine, contributing to research that can lead to life-changing therapies.
About the position
You will join a highly specialized Genome Editing Technologies team focused on genome medicine programs for rare diseases. The work is carried out in an international, cross-functional research environment with access to state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology platforms.
The team develops novel genome engineering and targeted delivery technologies, applying cutting-edge protein design and AI-generated binders to enable next-generation cell and gene therapies.
• Assignment period: April 4, 2026 - April 3, 2027
• Scope: Full-time
This is a consultancy assignment via Poolia, where you will be employed by Poolia and work on-site at our client's R&D facilities in Mölndal.
Reponsibilities
As a Senior Research Scientist, you will combine in silico and wet-lab expertise and contribute with strong scientific leadership and innovative thinking. You will work independently while collaborating closely with multidisciplinary project teams.
Key Responsibilities
• Design, test and optimize AI-designed protein binders for targeted delivery and modulation of intracellular protein activity
• Plan and execute experiments aligned with project objectives within targeted delivery
• Design, develop and optimize biochemical, molecular and cell-based assays
• Analyze, document, interpret and communicate experimental results to relevant stakeholders
• Provide scientific guidance and mentorship to junior colleagues
Your profile
Required Qualifications
• PhD in molecular or cell biology, genetics, biochemistry or a related field
• Minimum of 2 years' experience from the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry
• Strong expertise in molecular biology (construct design, in vitro experimentation, assay development)
• Hands-on experience in data analysis using R, Python and/or Linux
• Ability to work independently, structured and collaboratively in a team environment
• Strong communication skills and high scientific integrity
Desirable Experience
• Experience with large-scale experimentation (screening, HTS) and laboratory automation
• Experience in protein engineering using rational or AI-driven approaches
• Experience applying AI to accelerate research workflows
• Expertise in advanced genome editing technologies (e.g. prime editing, knock-in)
• Track record of innovation demonstrated through publications and/or patents
About the Organisation
As a consultant with us, you will have a dedicated consultant manager who supports you throughout the assignment. We want you to feel well and enjoy your work, which is why we offer discounts at various fitness facilities as well as regular social activities. Naturally, your employment with Poolia is covered by a collective bargaining agreement and includes insurance, occupational pension and occupational health services. Ersättning
