Senior Radio & EMC Engineer
Intertek Semko AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intertek Semko AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Göteborg
, Lomma
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About Intertek
Intertek is the trusted service provider to many of the world's leading brands, companies, and governments, and has earned a reputation for accuracy, reliability, integrity, and technical competence.
Our Assurance, Testing, Inspection, and Certification services take us into nearly every field, from textiles, toys, and electronics, to building, heating, pharmaceuticals, petroleum, food, cargo scanning, and medical devices.
In a world where a company's success depends on its reputation for quality, safety, and socially responsible products and processes, Intertek employees make a difference.
Background and description of the department
Intertek's next step is an expansion of service scope within our Radio EMC ICT testing department and now we are looking for a Senior Radio and/or EMC engineer. We are looking for an engineer, to our testing team as Radio and/or EMC tester with a common accountability to develop the existing and future testing. We see a rising demand for services towards classic radio (2G/3G/4G) and next generation radio 5G&6G as well as towards testing of Wi-Fi, BT/BLE, NFC, RFID, Zigbee etc. and therefore we need this competence to initiate this expansion.
Intertek's business area "ERE Testing Services" is responsible for performing and developing our EMC, radio and environmental services. Today, we are about 30 skilled employees in our laboratories and we provide EMC, radio and environmental Impact Testing for our customers. The operations are expansive with many interesting new growth areas within e.g., IoT-test, 5G, MIL test and several other new areas of Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification services.
About the role
This person will have a role in our venture towards the radio and telecommunication industry. It includes radio- and EMC testing, to develop and set up new radio, EMC tests and services together with colleagues and clients. As a Senior Radio and/or EMC engineer you will help clients to test and certify products towards RED/FCC/IC. This means you need to be comfortable with direct customer contact while also being business-driven in terms of assignments, both in-house and at customer level. You will be writing, reviewing, and approving test reports.
Responsibilities:
• Product verification testing
• Writing, reviewing and approving test reports
• Consultative work for RED/FCC/IC testing and certifications
• Develop test requirements and test plan specifications for customer verification projects
• Develop software for verification measurement and calibration automation
• Hold seminars and courses in RF testing and radio and EMC standards both internally and towards external clients
Who are you:
We believe that you are both a team player and a self-driven individual with social skills. You are thorough but can also take full responsibility for assigned projects. Besides that, you are a person who finds it easy to learn new things, develop, and build up your own competence. At the same time, you like to help your colleagues develop in a changing environment. We consider it good if you have some experience from test verification and/or product development.
We are looking for someone with:
• Bachelor/Master's degree within electrical engineering or similar experience
• Experience from the radio/telecom sector, preferably with experience and knowledge of 2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi, BT/BLE
• An ability to interpret electrical schematics and from that be able to analyze and identify function, or identify function from a description of construction
• Previous practical experience and understanding of verification measurements with spectrum analyzers or similar instruments is considered a merit
• Full professional proficiency in English, both spoken and written
• Skills in test and measurement software is desirable
What we offer:
Intertek is a safe workplace with collective agreements, benefit package with pension, health care contributions and parental leave allowance. We have flexible working hours and encourage a good working climate and satisfied employees.
Submit your application with resume and cover letter today, or as soon as possible. We have no possibility to handle applications through email so please submit your CV through the application link. If you have any questions regarding the position, don't hesitate to contact Carin von Matérn (HR), carin.vonmatern@intertek.com Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intertek Semko AB
(org.nr 556024-0599) Jobbnummer
7273902