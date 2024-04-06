Senior R&D Scientist
2024-04-06
Join Our Team as an R&D Electrical Engineer in Västerås!
Are you ready to be at the forefront of High Voltage Technology development, making a tangible impact on both our internal and external customers? As a key contributor to Technology Consulting team, you'll address technical barriers head-on, accelerating innovation and delivering solutions that add substantial value..
Analytical problem solver ready to shape the future of cable system
In this role you be a part of R&D projects developing future cable systems and here's the answer to your question , "what's in it for me" :
* Opportunity to be a technical leader, spearheading projects where your expertise is crucial
* Understand and address customer needs, actively improving operations and boosting satisfaction
* Utilize your unique electrical and high voltage technology skills to predict electromagnetic phenomena and build advanced electrical test circuits
* Play a crucial role in power system analysis, shaping future technical developments
* Showcase your communication skills, translating technical results for various stakeholders
Responsibilities & Primary Tasks:
* Spearhead projects and understand customer requirements, implementing initiatives for operational improvement.
* Define and predict electromagnetic phenomena in electrical components under various stresses.
* Conduct electrical experiments and build test circuits, contributing to product monitoring system development.
* Communicate technical findings effectively to diverse stakeholders.
* Model and simulate electrical phenomena for future High Voltage products.
* Conduct experiments to enhance understanding of insulation systems.
* Troubleshoot electrical breakdowns and suggest improvements.
* Provide consulting services to internal and external customers.
* Mitigate risks in R&D and consulting projects.
Additionally, your CV should show:
* 3+ years in R&D or similar roles and familiarity with various electrical insulation characterizations is advantageous.
* Solid background in Electrical Engineering and HV technology, with capabilities in power system analysis.
* Ability to create value for the business and customers through technical contributions.
* Commendations on project achievements from both coworkers and patrons.
* Creative, innovative, with structured and systematic thinking.
* Fluent in English, both verbal and written
* Proficient in simulation tools like COMSOL Multiphysics, MATLAB, Labview, PSpice, etc.
Contribute, Challenge and Grow
Join a diverse and international team of experts developing the power cable technology of the future, focusing on deeper seas, lower losses and higher performance. The technology department leads the company's research and development programme, including materials development, and operates some of the most advanced high-voltage testing centres in the industry. NKT also operates a technology consulting centre in Sweden, where technical experts and scientists support the industry worldwide with cross-disciplinary R&D projects and technical investigations.
Sounds interesting? Then we would like to speak to you. Even if you do not tick all the boxes - If you are motivated, have potential, and want to contribute to our growth, even if you do not meet all the requirements, we encourage you to apply.
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 15th May 2024. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you may contact Claire Pitois at: Claire.Pitois@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to the HR Business Partner, Sanjana Tripathy, at: sanjana.tripathy@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz & Edo Kolic Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-06
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-06
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3922-42389690". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT HV Cables Kontakt
Sanjana Tripathy +46 702139049
8592102