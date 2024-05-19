Senior Quantity Surveyor
We're searching for a Quantity Surveyor for on-site work in Gavle, Sweden.
BenBau is an international and dynamic construction company operating in Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
BenBau specializes in concrete works, and fencing installation, among other areas and is one of the largest concrete works companies in Sweden. In particular, BenBau operates in specialist areas such as data center construction with a high priority placed on safety.
Job description:
Assist in the preparation of cost estimates, bills of quantities (BOQs), and tender documents for concrete construction packages within data centre projects.
Conduct quantity take-offs and measurements from construction drawings and specifications to quantify materials, labour, and equipment requirements.
Collaborate with project managers, engineers, architects, and subcontractors to assess project scope, requirements, and constraints, ensuring alignment with client expectations and contractual obligations.
Support the procurement process by obtaining quotations, analysing bids, negotiating prices, and awarding contracts to suppliers and subcontractors in accordance with project timelines and budgetary constraints.
Monitor project costs, budgets, and expenditures throughout the construction phase, tracking variations, change orders, and potential cost overruns, and implementing cost control measures as necessary.
Prepare and maintain accurate and up-to-date cost reports, progress reports, and financial documentation for internal and external stakeholders, providing insights into project performance and financial status.
Participate in project meetings, reviews, and discussions to provide input on cost-related matters, risk assessments, and value engineering opportunities, contributing to informed decision-making and problem-solving.
Liaise with clients, consultants, and regulatory authorities as required, addressing queries, resolving issues, and ensuring compliance with relevant standards, codes, and regulations.
Stay updated on industry trends, market rates, and best practices in quantity surveying and cost management, continuously seeking opportunities to enhance skills, knowledge, and professional development.
Uphold ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism in all interactions and activities, promoting a positive and collaborative work culture within the organization.
Candidate requirements:
Bachelor's degree in quantity surveying, engineering, management, or similar.
3-5 years of experience in quantity surveying, preferably in the construction industry with exposure to concrete construction projects.
Proficiency in quantity surveying software and tools, such as CostX, Bluebeam, or similar applications.
Strong analytical and numerical skills, with the ability to analyse complex data, perform cost calculations, and generate accurate reports.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with multidisciplinary teams and stakeholders.
What we offer:
Competitive salary package
25 days holiday per year
Health and pension insurance
Opportunities for further development and career progression
The chance to be part of a dynamic, international team that values you
