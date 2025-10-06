Senior Quality Officer
2025-10-06
Welcome to SSC - Swedish Space Corporation, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting
services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
SSC also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
Are you fueled by a passion for people and the ambition to create an awesome workplace?
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help Earth benefit from space?
If you answer yes to these questions, we invite you to seize the opportunity to make a significant impact as Senior Quality Officer in our Security & Resilience team. We are looking for a dedicated person who shares our core values of Customer passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
As Senior Quality Officer, you will have an important role in ensuring that our processes, systems, and culture meet international standards and support operational excellence.
YOUR ROLE
In this role, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining our Quality Management System in line with ISO standards and regulatory frameworks. You will drive audits, manage compliance, and support the organization in ensuring that quality standards are consistently applied across all business areas.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Developing, implementing, and maintaining quality work aligned with ISO standards (e.g., ISO 9001), regulatory frameworks, and SSC's internal processes.
Coordinating and supporting internal and external audits, including managing non-conformities and corrective/preventive actions.
Conducting processing assessments, compliance checks, and supporting risk management initiatives.
Identifying and implementing process improvements to increase efficiency and effectiveness.
Maintaining documentation including quality manuals, procedures, work instructions, and audit reports.
Preparing quality reports and presenting findings to senior management.
Delivering training sessions and awareness programs on quality standards, policies, and procedures.
Collaborating cross-functionally with internal stakeholders and liaising with external auditors, certification bodies, and regulators.
WHO YOU ARE
You are an experienced Quality Officer with a proven track record of ensuring compliance and driving continuous improvement in complex organizations. You are structured, detail-oriented, and able to balance operational needs with regulatory demands. With strong communication and collaborating skills, you inspire a quality-first mindset across the organization.
To succeed in this role, we see that you bring:
A minimum of 7 years of experience working with quality management systems (QMS).
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.
In-depth knowledge of quality frameworks and international standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 31000).
Experience managing full audit lifecycles, both internal and external.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and organizational skills.
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Ability to collaborate across functions and influence stakeholders at different levels.
WE OFFER YOU
A unique opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and play an active role in both the Swedish and international space industry.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An exciting, international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program.
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pensions plans, parental pay and insurance.
LOCATION
This is a full-time, permanent position based at our office in Solna.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact:
Emma Stenholm, Chief Security Officer +46 76 762 13 22.
For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, you are welcome to contact our union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: SverigesIngenjorer-AF@sscspace.com
Unionen: unionen@sscspace.com
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, don't wait to apply! Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and interviews will be conducted continuously. We kindly ask you to submit your CV when applying. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
Please note that the job advertisement may close earlier than the stated deadline if we receive a high volume of applications. This allows us to ensure a fair and efficient recruitment process and give each application the attention it deserves.
This is a security-classified position and will require a background check prior to employment.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget
(org.nr 556166-5836)
Torggatan 15 (visa karta
)
171 04 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget Solna Jobbnummer
9543357