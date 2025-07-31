Senior Quality Inspector
2025-07-31
Job Description
Job Overview:
The Senior Quality Inspector uses best practices and knowledge of internal or external issues to improve the inspection discipline within our company. We are looking for different disciplines such as: Welding, Civil, Mechanical, I&E. This role is on-site rotation-base.
They will act as a resource for colleagues with less experience and share their conceptual and practical expertise related to the inspection discipline. The Senior Quality Inspector solves complex problems and uses discipline-specific knowledge to improve their products or services. The Senior Quality Inspector impacts a range of customer, operational, project, or service activities with the inspection team and other related teams and ensures that they work within the appropriate guidelines and policies.
Responsibilities
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Supervise Quality Control activities to determine product conformity to customer specifications through independent inspection and tests by the Project Quality Plan
Identify non-conformity for rectification and ensure final resolution
Direct, Supervise and Participate in inspection activities to ensure product quality
Consult with the Project Quality Manager concerning prevention and appraisal resources and the effectiveness of the Project Quality Plan/Procedures necessary to achieve product quality
Initiate evaluation for non-conforming items
Develop Project Quality Plans, inspection, and test plans in consultation with Project Quality Manager
Liaise with QC/NDT/Certification/Welding Engineering and customer to ensure that Quality problems are addressed and technically resolved
Appraise product quality by the Project Quality Plan, Inspection & Test Plan and determine conformity and non-conformity
Provide interpretation of applicable code specifications and customer requirements; any deviation, clarification, and waivers are to be documented through the Site Query System
Coordinate interface with Operations, Certifying Authority, Client, and subcontractor assuring the conformity to project specifications
Verify QC inspector effectiveness through random audits of CIRs
Exercise a proactive approach to the prevention of a problem by interfacing with production, engineers, and management personnel
Liaise with customer representatives to ensure product conformity and stage release for each activity denoted within the Project Quality Plan/ITP
Qualifications
Essential Qualifications and Education:
Senior high school graduate or degree in relative field of study
10+ years of Quality Control or related experience in in relative discipline
Proficient with computers and Microsoft programs such as Word, Excel, and Outlook
