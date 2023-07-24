Senior QA Specialist
CellaVision works to advance laboratory workflow and diagnostic certainty through intelligent microscopy. We are a world leader in digital microscopy and offer a full solution including instruments and reagents. Our products are used in health care services around the globe.
We work at the forefront of technology and use many of the latest advances in programming, chemistry, digital imaging, and machine learning. Joining our company means you will play an essential role in elevating healthcare through the evolution of microscopy.
Position: Senior QA Specialist
Location: Lund, Sweden
Job type: Full Time, Permanent
How will you contribute?
As a member of the Quality Assurance team, you and your team make sure that CellaVision' s quality work complies with laws and regulations. This position offers an interesting opportunity to run projects and tasks freely and to plan your activities with a great amount of freedom. Working together in close collaboration with your team, you will be encouraged to bring new ideas to the table to promote change.
As Senior QA Specialist you will for example:
• Assist in strategic decisions regarding quality work.
• Coach and help less experienced Quality team members grow
• Run quality-related improvement projects
• Assist in CAPA and non-conformity investigations
• Perform internal audits and supplier audits
• Take a leading role when CellaVision is audited by an external party
• Handle quality issues with suppliers
Please read more about working in our team https://career.cellavision.com/departments/quality
What will you bring?
You will bring a positive attitude and a "nothing-is-impossible" mentality. When potential for improvement is identified, you are able to initiate and drive changes on a smaller or larger scale, either involving the QA team only, or several people from different departments. In the Quality Department we aim for an open climate and have a close collaboration between departments, so your ability to communicate and cooperate is highly valued!
We also believe you are a meticulous person who organizes and prioritizes your work efficiently and are committed to achieve set goals.
• You have a MSc or equivalent in a relevant field.
• You have extensive skills and experience within Quality Assurance for Medical Device.
• You have advanced level of English and Swedish, written and verbal.
What we offer?
At CellaVision, we believe that Employee Recognition, Communication & Collaboration, Innovation & Continuous Improvement help us develop into the very best version of ourselves. Our culture is one of teamwork, partnerships, and caring relations. We also believe in having fun together!
We offer flexible working hours and depending on the role the possibility of hybrid work. Through our collective agreement, you have substantial coverage both if you fall ill and for your retirement. It also provides a time bank for some extra time off and new parents a supplement when staying home with their small child.
We believe in having fun together and meet for breakfast on Fridays, different team activities and company festivities. Some of our engaged team members lead running groups, game nights, and meet n' eat lunches. In our office there is a free gym as well as a parking garage for bicycles and access to showers, we also provide all our people with a wellness allowance to support a healthy lifestyle.
Ready to apply?
Apply as soon as possible via our career site, but please expect a delay in reply as the recruitment team is currently on vacation. Applications will be handled from August 14 and onwards!
We do not accept applications by email.
Diversity is in our blood
At CellaVision we understand not only the uniqueness of blood cells but also of people. We strongly believe in the power of diversity and recognise it as a driver of innovation. We are committed to building an inclusive culture for all our people.
CellaVision is a non-discriminatory workplace where qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, nationality, ethnic or social origin, age, religion, political orientation, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, family or marital status, pregnancy, disability, or any other basis prohibited by law.
More about us
CellaVision® was established in Sweden in 1994 with a vision to simplify, standardize, and digitize the manual analysis of blood cells in hematology laboratories. The company's long-term success is a result of our commitment to innovation. Our goal is to provide value to patients, customers, and distributors by incorporating smart solutions into everything we do. Our research and development focus on offering superior analytical and diagnostic certainty by creating an ecosystem that combines reagents with hardware and software. Today CellaVision has 250 employees, with global Headquarters in Lund, Sweden.
The company has market support offices in 16 markets and a presence in over 40 countries with reagent development and manufacturing performed in Martillac, France.
For more information visit www.cellavision.com
(http://www.cellavision.com)
