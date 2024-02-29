Senior QA/QC Engineer | Mechanical
Novo Energy Production AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Senior QA/QC Engineer | Mechanical
Are you an experienced Mechanical Engineer with a passion for quality control and construction? In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring the highest standards of quality at NOVO Energy's production facility. Join our dynamic team as we drive innovation and shape the future of sustainable transportation!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to join our QA/QC-team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do
As a Senior Mechanical Quality Engineer in the NOVO One Project construction site you will be playing a crucial role in ensuring the quality of various mechanical systems, components, and processes. You will in this role be responsible for overseeing and implementing quality control measures to ensure that all mechanical aspects of a project meet the required standards. You will be a part of a growing and dedicated team and you will report to the Quality Manager. This role offers a unique opportunity for you to thrive in a challenging and rewarding environment!
Your responsibilities will include:
- Perform quality control inspections on mechanical installations, equipment, and systems to ensure compliance with project specifications, codes, and standards.
- Conduct regular audits of mechanical work processes to identify areas for improvement and ensure adherence to quality procedures and best practices.
- Collaborate with project managers, engineers, and contractors to develop and implement quality control plans and procedures specific to mechanical works.
- Review mechanical design drawings, specifications, and technical documentation to ensure accuracy and compliance with industry standards.
- Conduct pre-inspection meetings with contractors and other stakeholders to communicate quality control requirements and expectations.
- Monitor the installation and testing of mechanical systems to ensure compliance with approved plans and specifications.
- Perform inspections and tests on mechanical equipment, materials, and components to verify their compliance with applicable standards and specifications.
- Document and report non-conformities, deviations, and deficiencies in mechanical installations and equipment and recommend corrective actions.
- Ensure that all expectations for performance criteria are met for the commissioning period.
Skills & Requirements
- Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
- 10+ years of experience in Quality Control and Quality Assurance in Construction.
- Knowledge and experience in air handling units, fan coil unites, water tanks/pumps, chillers, heating/cooling installation, building automation system, fire extinguishing installation and variable gas flow systems etc
- Excellent Project management skills
- Communication & presentation skills
- 2D and 3D modelling -Auto Cad and Autodesk Inventor
- English written and oral skills.
- Proficient in MS applications and Bluebeam
- Experience in a multi-cultural environment
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8506443