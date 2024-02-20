Senior Python Developer for Data Management
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Software Engineer for Data Management
Data Management and Platform - Let's introduce ourselves.
In modern vehicle development and especially for safety-related functions, data plays an important role when doing initial insights, development work (both verification and AI), and continuous improvements after launch. The large amounts of data that are required for vehicle development need to be processed and managed to generate great products that provide a safe journey for our customers and are attractive to buy.
Our organization provides value to the development teams by processing, organizing, and governing data, based on the needs of each team. We need a skilled application developer to lead the work with the development of systems for managing data.
What you'll do
The functions we develop shall simplify and govern the usage of data. This requires designing systems and interfaces, and ensuring they are implemented and deployed for stable, long-time usage. The focus should be much on automation to ensure consistent behavior and to allow usage when our customers have the need.
Our systems mostly use Python and are deployed either in our on-prem data center or in the cloud environment. Since we are part of a large organization the systems need to consider different users and interface with both Volvo Cars internal and our partners systems. After deployment, we operate our own systems and monitor usage.
Want to know more?
To apply, please submit your CV and cover letter. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR.
Hiring Manager: Stefan Flink, Engineering Manager, stefan.flink@volvocars.com
What you'll bring
We are looking for an experienced software engineer with a passion for developing software and who has practical experience from all parts of the development lifecycle.
You can design the systems and document the design using relevant types of notations to communicate with stakeholders.
You have several years of hands-on software development experience and extensive experience in Python development and design patterns.
Having skills in structuring production-intended code and being able to lead others by writing and ensuring good code is essential. You work equally well on the cloud as well as in the on-prem environment.
Previous experience in developing systems for data management is meritorious.
You see that it is obvious to have an automated test flow and ensure tests cover the delivered functionality.
We believe that you have a strong drive to learn continuously and are flexible to broaden your experience to areas that are necessary for the business.
As a senior engineer, you are expected to lead in solving problems in our systems and ways of working even if you face challenges and different opinions.
Engineering skills:
• Design of software systems using common principles and methods
• Experienced in Python. Other programming languages are seen as an asset.
• Experienced in SQL and database management systems
• Knowledge of cloud platforms and big data technologies. Being able to choose the appropriate technology for a given task is seen as an asset.
• Knowledge of container orchestration technologies such as OpenShift or similar services hosted on Azure
• Understanding how to use APIs from third-party services. Knowledge on how to design, build, and maintain APIs is seen as an asset.
• Familiarity with CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) principles and practices
• Experience using CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, GitLab, CircleCI, or similar
• Knowledge of data governance principles and practices
• Strong problem-solving abilities
• Good communication skills to effectively collaborate with team members and stakeholders.
• Experience with big data (order of magnitude 100PiB) is seen as an asset
• Understanding of data lifecycle management is seen as an asset
You probably have started with a M.Sc. degree in Software Engineering or gained similar experience. Good knowledge in English language, both spoken and written, is required for the role. Ersättning
