Senior Python Developer

2024-12-05
Beskrivning av tjänsten
You will join our Monitoring & IT Configuration Management team consisting of both Swedish and offshore developers. You will work closely with our developers but also be expected to collaborate with our internal customers, within CGI Scandinavia.
Our services are built on OnPrem platforms, and process data from various internal and external systems. This data is used for business intelligence, reporting, and billing. We are currently working on how to utilise this data for proactive automation and integrate this into our webapp.
Dina framtida arbetsuppgifter
Your role will be to help us design, develop/build, maintain and improve resilience and scalability of our service for new and existing components. You will also be working to help solve problems within our service.
You will be empowered to make decisions that directly impact the future of the service such integration design, programming languages and platforms used as long as you can build the case for these and ensure knowledge transfer within the team.
Who you are
You are someone who can get the job done.
You are passionate about designing and building robust, scalable systems that are easily refactorable when requirements change.
You may not have a background working with data and machine learning, but are interested in this area too.
You want to join a team where you can help mentor developers in best development practices and ways of working, in a hands-on in a high-paced environment. You are analytical and like solving problems.
You are interested in automation and finding ways to make these work in a complex Enterprise environment with multiple dependencies.
Kvalifikationer för att bli framgångsrik denna roll
• Have 5 years or more experience programming (Python)
• Good knowledge of Linux
• Solid experience in server applications and relational databases (Postgres & MySQL)
• Some Javascript experience
• Docker & Kubernetes (Tanzu) for deploying services in containers
• Azure DevOps
• Some GoLang
• Understanding of ITIL
• Are familiar with the principles and concepts of event-driven architecture and infrastructure as code; and can help drive good practices within CGI GTO Scandinavia
• Are comfortable working closely with stakeholders & can present or run workshops in a professional manner
• Good written and spoken English
• Swedish
It's an added bonus if you:
• Have experience with GraphQL and Machine Learning/AI
• Have experience with AIOps
• Have experience with Cloud platforms
• Have experience with platforms such as Ansible and SaltStack
What can we offer you?
We have a good team culture. Our team consists of a good mix of personalities, skill sets and cultures who love to workshop ideas and problem solve together. At CGI, there are also great opportunities for internal career paths where you can choose to become a specialist within your field, broaden your horizons in new areas, or take on a senior position. If you share our dream: "To create an environment in which we enjoy working together and, as owners, contribute to building a company we can be proud of.", then you are the one we are looking for!
More about our benefits:
• Share program and partnership: As a shareholder, you have the opportunity to influence in our share program, CGI matches your contribution up to 3% of your monthly salary.
• Work-life balance: We offer flexible working hours, hybrid workplaces (based on customer) to make the work-life balance smoother.
• Wellness allowance: We offer an annual wellness allowance of SEK 4,000.
• Parental leave pay: We pay up to about 90% of your salary during the first time at home.
• Secure employment: Our members has collective agreements and insurances.
• Pension solutions: We offer attractive pension solutions.
• CGI Academia & Campus: We value lifelong learning! Our e-learning service offers you to develop in your current or elective fields.
• Company car: The company car is used as a private car but is leased by CGI.
Background checks and security checks may be required.
