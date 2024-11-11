Senior Project Planner/Project Controls Manager
2024-11-11
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is committed to solving some of the biggest global challenges of our time by advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We are able to deliver on this great promise because we have great people who everyday work and innovate collaboratively across the globe.
As an employer, we operate in 90 countries with 45,000 people committed to ensuring they thrive and are empowered to deliver their best work as part of our Diversity 360 vision.
Embrace Diversity and Innovation!
Hitachi Energy's Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service global product group is a world-leading provider of grid connections and power quality solutions that enable our customers to build a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system. We leverage our long-standing technology leadership, vast integration expertise, huge installed base and global footprint to provide our customers with life-cycle value solutions at the lowest risk. Our customers are in the utility, renewables, industry, transportation, data centers and infrastructure sectors.
Our business in Europe has more than 1,000 skilled professionals focused on critical areas of expertise and is present in 16 countries.
At Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service business in Europe (HBUEU), diversity drives our culture of innovation and collaboration. Our leading technology and strong market position enable us to achieve growth targets in the energy transition across current and growing market segments such as hydrogen, data centers and e-mobility.
Join Our Team!
As our operations are in a considerable growth phase, we continue to strengthen our Planning Team in the Hitachi Energy, Grid Integration business unit. We are looking for you - an experienced Project Planner - to join our Nordic Cluster organization and do your magic in Västerås, Sweden.
Do you have a passion to drive project success? Are you working towards seamless execution? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your skills in planning, scheduling, cost management and resource management can make a significant impact? If yes, then we could be a perfect match!
As a Project Planner, you will play a pivotal role during the whole lifecycle of our projects, from tendering to handover in the field of Planning and Scheduling. Your expertise and proactive approach will ensure the consistency and alignment of time, cost, and progress, ultimately contributing to the success and satisfaction of our customers.
In this role, you will be in the driving seat to ensure the projects have robust, dynamic, and well-structured schedules that meet contractual objectives and provide clear roadmaps for the execution phase. You will be working in close collaboration with many stakeholders making sure the schedules are used for work coordination, predictable lookaheads, risk management, cost management, resource management, and of course, team alignment. You will also conduct schedule and resource analysis and prepare schedule progress reporting materials both for external and internal purposes.
We understand that no one can do this by themselves, but together with great colleagues such as Project Managers, Project Controllers, Lead Engineers, Buyers, Site Managers and, of course, with our customers.
How you 'll make an impact
Creating, maintaining, and analyzing projects, current and forecasted schedule, including costs, resources and risks in close collaboration with Project Managers and Project team members
When needed, you will be the one who draws the attention of Project Managers and project team on schedule deviations and problems that may arise
Active role in communicating schedule information to stakeholders
Active role in developing solution options to handle delays together with the project team
Following up the projects you are working with, preparing reports and analyses (S-curves, CPA, Resource Histograms, On-Time-Delivery Milestones)
Promoting the importance of planning and scheduling in the organization and acting as a role model
Driving the implementation and use of planning and scheduling methodologies and tools
Your background
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in relevant field
Several years of experience and expertise in planning and scheduling
Strong teamwork skills and ability to motivate and inspire colleagues around you
Ability to prepare and maintain high quality, dynamic project schedules together with the project team
Self-driven person who takes personal responsibility and goal oriented and structured way of working
Experience working with Primavera P6 and if you have experience in Oracle Unifier, it is seen as an advantage
Project Management Certificate (PMP® and/or PMI-SP®) is seen as an advantage
It is advantageous if you already reside in Sweden and are fluent in both written and spoken Swedish and English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Interested to join the Team and take on exciting challenges in the growing energy business?
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Please feel free to ask for more information about this role from Mr. Harri Paakki, Project Planning and Controls Manager, mobile +358 40 7798 049 or Talent partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
