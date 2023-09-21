Senior project manager within electromobility
2023-09-21
Are you a looking for an exciting new position with focus on sustainability? Then this might be the right opportunity for you!
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of the change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Does this sound interesting? Apply here!
The role
Do you want to be part of the technology shift that we are doing at Volvo Group, and lead the projects developing our future electric drivelines? Then you might be our new Senior Project Manager! You will be responsible for projects within Electromobility and work cross functionally, focusing on successful introduction of product modifications for our North American products.
Electromobility is developing the complete electric propulsion systems for all Volvo Group business areas. The role has a broad perspective from concept development in the early phases - to the later phases managing planning, development, and delivery.
Your main responsibilities will be:
To lead the Electromobility projects and report to Steering Committee
Managing projects according to set targets and business objectives
Leading cross-functional teams and work in close dialogue with vehicle team/s
To take an active role in improving ways of working to maximize customer value output
We are looking for a ...
• trusted leader with strong drive a great networker who knows how to spark team engagement, communication is a key skill. You enjoy engineering, have a business mindset, ability to prioritize and focus on key areas to secure maximum customer value in a fast-changing environment. You thrive being at the heart of things with many interfaces in the organization.
Requirements:
Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent
Experience of project management and/or line management
Experience of software development
Experienced in automotive industry
Excellent communication skills, verbally and in writing
Fluent in English, verbally and in writing
Strong drive and high energy level with ability to contribute to create a high performing working culture
Meritorious
A certification within Project Management and/or Agile way of working
CAST (Common Architecture and Shared Technology) driven
Procuct idustralization experience
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Here, you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment, allowing us to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Last application date is 12th of October.
Hiring Manager
Hanna Gustafsson
