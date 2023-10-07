Senior Project Manager to the automotive industry!
Nothing beats being part of positive change. Our client are on a truly exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in almost every aspect of their operations. Now we have an exciting job opening for you in Part Supply & Logistics.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The logistics function Parts Supply & Logistics within Supply Chain Management is responsible for making sure spare parts and accessories are available for customers world-wide to enable a hassle-free consumer experience. Their responsibility cover the procurement, storage and distribution of spare parts and accessories to customers globally and includes operational control of all parts inventory, warehouse management and transportation, as well as the long-term development of the global logistics process.
In this role you will have the opportunity to interact with stakeholders including Service Business, Engineering & Operations, Digital, Markets and Regions. The team consist of 10 Project leaders/Managers, with diverse areas of responsibility and if you are looking to work in a global, collaborative, stimulating, challenging, efficient and friendly team, consider applying for this opportunity! Digitalization, sustainability, and battery logistics are becoming increasingly important and get full attention within PS&L.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead global, cross functional supply chain projects
• Initiate, develop and implement strategic parts logistics concepts and processes
• Develop, educate, implement, and maintain new strategies, routines, methods, tools and IT-systems
• Represent PS&L in cross functional projects
• Represent the client in external projects
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A technical university degree
• Couple of years' experience leading teams and/or projects from a similar role in Supply Chain Management or Product Development
• Since you will work in a global setting you need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken and have a willingness to travel
• You need to be used and/or have the ability to work with continues development in a fast-paced environment and feel comfortable with change management.
Competence and experience are important, but personality is key! To succeed in the role, you need to have:
Strong leadership and project management skills with a genuine interest in developing people and business. You are positive, engaged and have a desire to motivate others, and act as a role model for our corporate values. For you, deadlines are actual deadlines, and you take pride in always deliver on time. Lastly you enjoy working in a global organization and with both external and internal customers and you have a good ability to build good relations.
