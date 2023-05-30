Senior Project Manager to Automotive in Gothenburg
2023-05-30
Capgemini engineering is the unchallenged world leaders in engineering and R&D services with a passion for in-depth industry knowledge, cutting-edge digital technologies, and innovative software. We are 65,000 engineers and scientists, working together as a team at the forefront of the most revolutionary developments.
Join us and get the future you want!
Our offer
We offer you a work environment branded by innovation. You will be working with the cutting edge of technology and IT, surrounded by dedicated and skilled colleagues with high expertise. For us, our core values Ambition & Care influence everything that we do, and we will always put our employees before the customer.
We are seeking a driven and engaged Senior Project Manager to our Transportation west division in Gothenburg. You will be a part of a strong global organization focusing on mainly Engineering R&D Services where you will have the full responsibility of one or more development projects. You will further develop our strong position in this area where we help our customers to transform their products and services.
Are you the new star we are looking for?
Your role
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager with multiple years of relevant experience and with a background from Automotive, preferably in mechanical who has the will and ability to run complex projects, someone who dares and can make decisions with the habit of working in a global context.
We are seeking a highly motivated person who will work with cross functional teams to drive our automotive development projects forward. You will work closely with clients in identifying, understanding, and meeting their specific needs and pain points. Success in this role will be demonstrated by improved client retention and satisfaction while growing new business opportunities with existing clients.
Your profile
The ideal candidate will have this background:
Bachelor's degree or higher in engineering required, Master's degree in engineering, or a related field, preferred
• 10+ years of experience Project Management or similar roles
• PMP and/or SAFe certification is a plus
• Proven success in Project Management
• Excellent oral and written communications skills
• Analytical and problem-solving skills and time management skills
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running instantaneously as the start is immediate. Make sure to apply shortly as the role might be assigned before the end of the application time span.
If you have any questions regarding the job opening or your application, please contact Head of Global Program Office, Rickard Edler, rickard.edler@capgemini.com
or Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Holm, johanna.holm@capgemini.com
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
